MARVIN BARTLEY insists he is ready to ‘learn on the job’ after being named Livingston’s new reserve team manager.

The 34-year-old succeeds Steve Pittman – father of Livi midfielder, Scott – and Derek McWilliams, who departed the club in June as the financial realities of the Covid-19 crisis hit home.

Bartley, who is also the Lions’ club captain, was part of the reserves’ coaching team last season and impressed sufficiently to land the top job.

The former Hibs hero has made no secret of his desire to pursue a career in the dugout when he hangs up his boots and believes this is the ideal stepping stone in his development.

Bartley said: “From a selfish point of view, it’s definitely a great thing for me because it’s what I want to do when I retire. It’s brilliant to be able to learn on the job.

“I’m going to make mistakes in management and even coaching so it’s a chance to learn from those at reserve level as opposed to the first-team.

“It’s a natural progression for me to go from [reserves] coach to the manager and I have to thank the club for trusting me in that position.”

Bartley will be assisted by vastly experienced ex-Celtic defender Efe Ambrose, while third-choice stopper Gary Maley will work with the goalkeepers.

And Bartley added: “Efe [Ambrose] and Stretch [Gary Maley] are two massive characters but they also both bring a high level of expertise.

“Stretch has been a goalkeeper for a long time and he’s now passing on that experience to the younger goalkeepers at the club.

“Efe has played at the absolute highest level so to have him involved is absolutely brilliant for us and the boys will love working with him.”