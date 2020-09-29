Snacks with Benefits: 5 Amazing Reason You Should Eat More Chocolate

Snacking and eating fatty fast-food is one of the most significant causes of obesity among the millennials. According to a recent study, there is a general association between fast food and abdominal obesity, especially among adolescents.

However, not all fast food is dangerous to your health, and dark organic chocolate is one of them. In fact, Americans spend billions every year on chocolaty treats. In this article, we mention some reasons why you should eat chocolate.

1. It helps you cut weight

Cutting some pounds is never that easy. You may go for fitness classes, buy an elliptical machine, or wake up every day for the gym. You have to change your diet and avoid a lot of carbs to cut some weight. However, when you take chocolate at least once a week, you improve weight loss results.

In a recent study that sampled 1000 Californians, it is established that individuals that eat chocolate at least once a week have a low Body Mass Index (BMI), which is a ration of height to weight. Eating chocolate fills you up faster, reducing your craving for food. Therefore, if you prefer snacks for work, you can replace them with dark flavored chocolate. It can help with weight loss.

2. Controls High Blood Pressure (HBP)

Those with high blood pressure have a reason to take chocolate every day. Dark chocolate contains significant amounts of Nitric Oxide (NO) that helps your arteries relax and ensure smooth circulation. This, in turn, helps to lower your blood pressure. By eating enough chocolate, you increase the NO in your body, preventing and regulating HBP.

3. Can help with stress

If you feel low or stressed after a long day at work or school, you can relax with some chocolate. Eating chocolate can help trigger endorphins, which are useful in elevating your mood and making your happy. It contains flavanols that facilitate the production of endorphins in the body. Endorphins are useful in helping your body to fight depression and other CNS complications.

4. Reduces fatigue

After a long day at work, all you want to do is sit down and relax, right? Well, some studies have shown that eating dark chocolate helps with work-related fatigue. According to a Hull York Medical School study, those given 50-85% chocolate reported low fatigue, depression, and anxiety.

Pregnant women with morning sickness and mood swings can also benefit from eating chocolate. Dark Chocolate contains magnesium and other useful chemicals that can help with abdominal pain and cramps in women.

5. Improves your mental health

Those who eat a lot of chocolate are more mentally healthy. A recent study by a British psychologist established that flavanols, a chemical contained in dark chocolate, can help you with arithmetic.

In the study, participants were sharper and fast in counting after taking hot chocolate than before. This study also suggests that taking chocolate when revising for your exams can help you master concepts and recall information.

Final Thoughts

Chocolate is a healthy snack considering the many benefits it offers to the body. If you want to cut some weight, boost your moods, and improve your intelligence, you should include dark chocolate in your diet.