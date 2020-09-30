Assembly rooms Edinburgh launches new hybrid solution-Business News Scotland

With over 230 years’ experience of hosting inspirational events, Assembly Rooms Edinburgh has introduced a solution to help meet the growing need for hybrid events during the current climate and beyond.
Continuing the trend for multi-platform events, the team at Assembly Rooms Edinburgh has seen an increase in demand for virtual events.
In line with government guidelines and launching alongside a new user-friendly website, the venue has developed its hybrid events offering to bridge the gap between physical and online events.
Creating a safe and interactive experience for all by working closely with local, quality AV suppliers, this solution allows event organisers to move aspects of their physical event to a virtual platform to deliver a blended event.
This can take many forms with attendees and speakers able to join virtually and/or on-site, from allowing live polling and Q&As in synergy with the physical audience, to avatar networking and virtual reality solutions.
Shona Clelland, cultural venues development manager for Assembly Rooms Edinburgh said: “Hosting hybrid events can offer a number of benefits, including improved accessibility, increased delegate attendance and additional opportunities for digital interaction.
“By hosting a hybrid event at Assembly Rooms Edinburgh, you can take advantage of our AV and software capabilities, all while broadcasting worldwide from the inspirational backdrop of our historic Georgian venue.
“With a proven track record in delivering successful live streamed and hybrid events, our in-house team can provide you with a range of options to fit your needs to help you design an event to remember.”
A flexible format for any event, some of the benefits of hosting a hybrid event at Assembly Rooms Edinburgh include:
- Flexibility and confidence to plan
- Fast and secure Wi-fi and power
- Increased event attendance (online)
- Worldwide access and event reach
- Cost-effective proposition* dependent on delegate numbers
- Reduction in travel time for attendees
- Reduced carbon footprint
To find out more about the capabilities and capacity at Assembly Rooms Edinburgh, visit www.assemblyroomsedinburgh.co.uk/your-event/hybrid-events or talk to a member of the team today at [email protected] and follow the hashtag #ARanywhere.