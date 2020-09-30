Hearts are set to land a welcome £75,000 windfall after Callum Paterson completed his £500,000 move to Sheffield Wednesday from Cardiff City.

The Scotland international signed a three-year deal with the Owls on Wednesday and has linked up with national team colleague Liam Palmer at Hillsborough.

Hearts will benefit from the switch after a 15 per cent sell on fee was agreed as part of the deal that took the 25-year-old from Tynecastle to Cardiff three years ago.

Paterson, who could make his debut against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, fell out of favour at the Bluebirds under Neil Harris following the arrival of £2 million striker Kieffer Moore.

Speaking recently about Paterson, Owls boss Garry Monk, who has signed the versatile Paterson as an out-and-out striker, said: “Callum will bring that physicality side of it.

“We’ve got other strengths and elements to the forward line but we don’t have that physicality.

“There are games this season in the Championship typically where we’ll need that option of that physicality and mobility as well.

“He’ll fill that void and contribute to the other attributes in those areas.”

Paterson, who collected his 13th cap in last month’s win over the Czech Republic and has been included for the three upcoming national team games, became a fans’ favourite at Cardiff.

He scored ten goals in his debut season to help the Welsh side reach the Premier League in 2018 and featured over 100 times for the club.