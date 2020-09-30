The Growth in Online Slots

It’s fair to say that the global casino gaming market is growing with few signs of slowing down. In fact, by 2022, it’s expected to be valued at a whopping $565.4 billion with a 5.9% growth rate. So, which categories are the main contributors? Casinos, sports betting, and lotteries are the best. However, it appears lotteries are the most favourable category, holding 46.1% of the market back in 2018.

Online casinos are also seeing impressive growth, particularly the virtual reality segment. By 2026, this market is expected to be worth $123.5 billion thanks to things like a rising population, relaxation of laws in certain countries and the internet becoming available to more and more people. The growth of cryptocurrency is another reason for this growth, allowing customers to make quicker withdrawals and deposits. In fact, over $24.5 billion in bets have been placed within the last two years. Thanks to 5G, the internet is becoming faster, so more and more people can enjoy casino games without buffering or lagging. While in certain countries like Sweden, players no longer have to pay tax on online casino games.

Growth of the UK Slot Market

Slot machines have come a long way since their inception in 1894 by a mechanic inventor. Over the years, they were improved even further, enhancing their popularity even more. Then, when the internet came round in the 90s, interest in online slots games exploded when games were launched on online casinos. Players now love heading onto dedicated slot sites and choosing from different themes. In fact, they’re so good that many replicate the experience of playing an actual slot machine! The slot machine market is expected to grow an impressive $14.09 billion by 2024. BitCoin is believed to be a significant contributor to this. Making deposits is easy, no transaction fees are needed, payment is quick, and there’s no risk of fraud.

The 5 Best Slot Games Available at the Minute

Moon Shadow. This Barcrest developed game has an RTP of 98.1%, so it is very trustworthy. In fact, this is one of the best for any slot game. Free wilds, spins and scatters are also on offer. With this particular game, the theme is mystical with night animals, moonlight and darkness. We’d go so far as saying it’s one of the best online slot games in the UK.

Jackpot 6000. Again, another game with a robust RTP of 98.9%. This slot is designed to look old, featuring shiny lights, authentic sounds and buttons, not to mention three reels featuring fruit symbols. You feel like you’re in an actual casino, thanks to the background graphics, and the payouts can be quite sizable, despite the basic graphics and advanced features.

Queen of Riches. Another with a decent RTP, and also features a unique layout. The reel is made up of many different rows. Despite wins not occurring very often, they are in fact worth waiting for due to their eventual high value.

Frozen Inferno. Features a decent RTP of 96.36% and has a good layout. The game itself is based around things like skulls, potions and burning fire, to give you an idea of the theme.

Fortunes of Sparta. We’d go to say that this slot game features some of the best graphics we’ve ever seen. With a backdrop of gold, there’s warriors, swords, ancient Greek vases and ships aplenty, not to mention calm background music as well. If you land 3 symbols, you’ll gain a ‘flaming’ bonus and an additional 8 spartan spins. In fact, up to 100 free spins can be claimed, however, you’ll need to land at least 10 bonus symbols.

5 Things to Check Before Using an Online Slot Site

Plenty of Games. Slots aren’t the most complex of casino games. In fact, it’s as simple as clicking a button and matching the symbols. Which is why it’s essential to choose a site that offers exciting titles. On average, most casinos offer at least 1000 slot titles.

Varied Providers. Look for sites that have games from different providers. Some sites offer a lot of slot games from the same provider, which isn’t great. Despite having plenty of choices, the reality is that most games will operate the same way. With plenty of providers, you’ll never feel bored with a limited selection.

Good Bonuses & Promotions. Look out for no deposit free spins. There aren’t many sites that offer them, but ones featuring them are definitely worth playing at. They enable players to play a particular slot free of charge and might feature an additional welcome package. Free spins might also be up for grabs.

Favourable Terms & Conditions. While all casinos have them, look out for wagering requirements for slot games such as the minimum bet per spin and the maximum cashout. Get familiar with bonuses, terms and conditions and avoid sites that have complicated rules that prevent you from winning virtually anything. They might have reasonable bonus offers, but the chance of winning will be slim.

Security & Legality. Make sure the site is encrypted and licensed from the relevant jurisdiction. You want to make sure the casino is keeping your information secure and out the hands of 3rd parties.

Everything You Need to Know Before Trying Online Slots

The global market is growing with casinos, sports betting and lotteries performing particularly well. Slots in the UK are experiencing particularly strong growth. Mainly thanks to the 90s internet boom that brought them online and more recent developments that have made them even more realistic and just like bricks and mortar casinos in many ways.

If you’re looking for slot sites to play on, there are some things you need to check before you commence play. Firstly, make sure there are a reasonable number of titles to choose from, available across a range of providers. You’ll also want to make sure that good promotions and bonuses are on offer. As well as favourable terms and conditions. Also, make sure the site is operating legally and securely. Unsure which site to choose? Take a look at the examples we provided to get started.