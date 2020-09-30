One of Edinburgh’s top private chefs is bringing his unique style of culinary creativity to the capital’s Jupiter Artland near Wilkieston from 5th to 25th October 2020.

Barry Bryson from Cater Edinburgh is staging a three-week pop-up dining experience in the cafe at the contemporary sculpture park and art gallery.

This is the first time that the family-friendly attraction will be open to visitors during the October holidays, offering over 100 acres of meadows and woodland for people to safely explore nature and art, alongside the final Allan Kaprow reinvention of Jupiter Artland’s 2020 season by Andrea Büttner, and some of the best comfort food in the Lothians.

Lovers of art, the great outdoors, and tasty food and drink can look forward to a heart-warming autumn menu featuring the best local and seasonal produce, including St Brides warm roast chicken Caesar salad; braised borders beef croquettes; salmon, ginger and scallop dumplings; pumpkin and cauliflower curry; Great Glen Charcuterie and Barry’s tomato chutney, as well as homemade soup of day and freshly baked bread.

A children’s menu will also be available, along with a selection of hot beverages, soft drinks, cakes and scones.

Jupiter Artland is home to over 30 permanent site-specific sculptures from artists including Phyllida Barlow, Charles Jencks, Anish Kapoor, Cornelia Parker and Antony Gormley.

Barry first started working with Jupiter Artland in 2009 when he developed, managed and nurtured the cafe for five years. To celebrate the first ever Jupiter Artland October Break opening, Barry is once again at the helm of cafe with his unique style of cooking.

Commenting on his new pop-up cafe at Jupiter Artland, Barry said: “It’s a real privilege to have been invited back by my friends at Jupiter Artland to help celebrate their first ever October Break opening.

“I hope to bring my own style of culinary flair to this creative space and offer everyone a warm and relaxing environment to enjoy world-class sculpture, art and the great outdoors. Expect creative autumnal cooking with the emphasis on season and sustenance.

“This is a double celebration for me as Cater Edinburgh is also celebrating 21 years of exceptional private catering across the Lothians, the rest of Scotland and worldwide.”

Barry is motivated and inspired by Scotland’s natural larder, creating seasonal menus that combine traditional and contemporary cooking techniques.

He skilfully takes restaurant concepts and fine dining to the events platform, showcasing his modern Scottish food in a variety of unique venues across Scotland and beyond.

His enviable client portfolio includes some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, as well as the Edinburgh Food Festival, Foodies Festival and Edinburgh International Book Festival.

In 2018, Barry took his culinary creations to the stage after being personally selected by TV cook, author and journalist, Nigel Slater, to star in his autobiographical play, ‘Toast’, at Edinburgh’s Traverse Theatre.

Nicky Wilson from Jupiter Artland, said: “Long term Friend, and all round wonderful person, the talented Chef Barry Bryson will be popping up at Jupiter to make this Autumn delicious.”

For the first time, Jupiter Artland and Café Party will be open daily from 10.30am-5pm between Monday 5th and Sunday 25th October. Lunch will be served between 11am-3pm.

In line with current government guidelines, the cafe can seat up to 30 people inside and 20 people outside, including groups of up six people from a maximum of two households. Social distancing and strict hygiene measures are observed.

No pre-booking is required. Tables are allocated on a first come, first served basis.

For more information about Barry Bryson and Cater Edinburgh, visit www.cateredinburgh.com and follow on social media, including Instagram www.instagram.com/chef.caterer.edinburgh, Facebook www.facebook.com/chef.caterer.edinburgh, Twitter https://twitter.com/CaterbyBarryB and YouTube https://bit.ly/3jbWTT9

For more information on Jupiter Artland, visit www.jupiterartland.org and follow on social media, including Instagram www.instagram.com/jupiterartland, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JupiterArtland and Twitter https://twitter.com/jupiterartland