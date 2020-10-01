Caledonia Housing Association announce new chair – Business News Scotland

CALEDONIA Housing Association has announced a new chair for the organisation following their annual general meeting.
Alan Nairn, who has been a Board Member since 2017 and has served as vice-chair of the Association for the past two years, will take over from Penny Coburn’s 13 years of service.
Mr Nairn said: “This is an exciting and pivotal time for Caledonia Housing Association. We have an ambitious programme of work, which includes extensive activities in new build housing and our ongoing business transformation journey, all focused towards our mission of sustainable homes, flexible services and vibrant communities”.
A further four board members were also appointed to the team: Chartered solicitor Tim Goddard, senior civil servant Douglas McLaren, former British Red Cross director Derek Robertson and solicitor Loran Williamson.
Julie Cosgrove, chief executive, said: “At a governance level, having the right mix of skills and experience is vital, particularly given the persistence of pandemic and the measures to combat it.
“Our new Board members are already delivering new ideas and expertise and are a welcome addition as we deliver Caledonia’s ambitions.
“We will continue to focus on ensuring that we are responsive to the needs of our customers, with more channels to access our people or services.
“We will be seeking detailed feedback from customers to identify areas for further improvement and future investment as we work to support Scotland’s ‘net zero’ targets.”