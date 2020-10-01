SHOCKING video shows the moment a police officer’s car is rammed multiple times by another motorist.

The incident, which took place yesterday [Wed] in Enniskillen, Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, left two police officers with minor injuries after their car was repeatedly shunted.

A man has been arrested in connection and remains in custody, but no one has been charged.

The video, taken from inside the police car, shows the officer holding a radio repeatedly shouting “Hit” the officer goes on to say: “I’ve been crashed into; I’ve been rammed coming into Enniskillen.”

Another person can be heard through the radio replying to the officer in distress as a loud thud can be heard as the car is rammed again.

The officer goes on to say: “I have been rammed five times, coming into Belfast Road.”

“I’ve been rammed five times.”

Sirens continue to blare as the car that was ramming the police vehicle accelerates past the officer on the opposite side of the road.

The rear of the car can be seen hanging off and flapping in the wind as the car continues to accelerate.

The police officer can be heard saying; “Vehicle has failed to stop and he has rammed me five times.”

The shocking video has stunned social media users.

@jeevesUtd wrote: “What the f*** is going on.”

Another Facebook user added: “Should’ve pushed the b****** right off the road, scumbags would’ve loved to have seen that.”

And Alastair Stewart commented: “Should have had him rammed into the hedge before letting him anywhere near a busy town.”

Speaking today, Inspector Brown from Police Service Northern Ireland said: Shortly after 4:05 pm on Wednesday, 30 September police received reports of an assault and disturbance in the East Bridge Street area of Enniskillen.

“A man has since been arrested and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries in relation to the incident.

“During the arrest an officer received minor injuries for which no hospital treatment was required.

“The incident is being linked to two earlier road traffic collisions which both occurred at around 11am on Wednesday morning.

“The first incident occurred on the Moorlough Road area of Lisnaskea and involved two vehicles, one of which was a black Vauxhall Insignia.

“The second incident occurred at the Belfast Road area of Enniskillen, in which a police vehicle was rammed by the black Vauxhall Insignia.

“Two police officers received minor injuries following the incident.”

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1286 30/09/20.”