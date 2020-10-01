Hibs boss Jack Ross has insisted that any rescue fund from the government should go towards clubs who need it most.

Pressure is growing on Holyrood to come up with a package for struggling teams after non-league sides south of the border were handed a £20 million bailout.

As Covid-19 cases continue to soar, it is feared that some clubs will not be able to survive playing in front of empty stadia.

On the face of it, Hibs have no such concerns at the moment, with St Mirren revealing earlier this week that they had rejected a ‘substantial offers’ from the Leith outfit for captain Kyle Magennis.

Hibs are also said to be interested in highly-rated Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell.

With that in mind, Ross insists any help from the government must be made available to clubs who are struggling to make ends meet.

Ross, who refused to elaborate on his signing targets, said: “In an ideal world it would be done, I don’t know if on a case by case basis, but I think there should be a way of looking at it where we ensure that distribution helps those who are in most need at that specific time.

“I’m not the person to answer that because I don’t know the finances of each and every club, but I have spoken about how I would hate to see any clubs lower down the leagues disappear because of how my career has been.

“So if that can be used to make sure they survive that would probably be the best thing.”

Ross, meanwhile, insists defender Ryan Porteous’ Scotland call-up is well deserved.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s visit of Hamilton, he said: “He is in a very good place.

“I’m not saying he wasn’t before and it sounds very dramatic to say that even at a very young age you come to crossroads, and I think that was the case for him.

“He has had success, getting into the Hibs first team at a very young age and has been in Scotland squads previously, and that’s when it is important not to stop.

“This lockdown period has allowed him to reflect and decide how he can push on again.

“He still has a lot to learn and a lot to do and he is progressing on the right path.”