Hotel group seeking nominations for ‘unsung heroes’ of pandemic – Travel News Scotland

A SCOTTISH hotel group is offering complimentary short breaks and spa treatments to the unsung heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crerar Hotels is looking for nominees to enjoy the experiences across its portfolio, rewarding lucky winners with a complimentary voucher to be used at one of their seven venues.

Each hero will be chosen following a public nomination process and will be able to choose from a selection of treats including afternoon tea, aromatherapy massages and overnight stays.

Chris Wayne Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “We will be gifting £25,000 worth of Crerar Hotels gift vouchers to a selection of hand-picked individuals who have worked tirelessly to keep our country moving during the pandemic and we can’t wait to welcome them to our hotels.

“Open to all key workers from shop workers to emergency response personnel and refuse collectors, we want to hear from the friends and families of the people who deserve a special treat so we’re calling for nominations of who you think needs a little escape.

“If you have a family member, friend or colleague who is a local hero and has gone over and above for the sake of others during the past few months, maybe they’ve worked all the way through without a break, please nominate them.”

Paddy Crerar CBE, Chairman of Crerar Hotels added: “It’s been a hellish time for all and every business has taken a serious hit, with more challenging times likely to be faced.

“We are no different and yet it seems nothing by comparison to the personal sacrifice already given by NHS and essential workers.

“Every single day they looked after all of us and kept the country going, so we’re ready to acknowledge this and say thank you in whatever way we can.”