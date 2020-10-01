FALKIRK co-manager Lee Miller has refused to rule out an audacious bid to tempt Scotland international Stephen Kingsley back to the Bairns.

The 26-year-old is a free agent after leaving Hull City during the summer and accepted an invitation to train with the League One side during their pre-season.

Kingsley has also featured in bounce games against Raith Rovers and Hearts, ironically having been strongly linked with the Jambos in recent weeks.

Miller readily accepts that Falkirk are rank outsiders in the race for the gifted defender’s signature – but makes no secret of his desire to seal a sensational swoop.

“Stephen Kingsley has been in training with us and has played a couple of friendlies,” explained Miller. “We saw that he was without a club and asked him if he wanted to come in.

“If we could get Stephen Kingsley then it would be great from a Falkirk perspective.

“I know he will have other options because he is a top-quality player. We have seen that ability in training and during the bounce games we have played.

“But it’s one of those things; you just never know what might happen in football.”

Kingsley emerged through the youth ranks with Falkirk, making his debut as a teenager in 2011 before going on to rack up 108 appearances for the club. He also played alongside Miller’s co-boss, David McCracken, at the Bairns.

He went on to represent Swansea in the English Premier League, turn out for Yeovil and Crewe and win his sole international cap in a 3-0 defeat against France in 2016.

20 YEARS

While that appears to be a pedigree which would put Kingsley out of Falkirk’s reach, Miller hopes they can draw on the emotional draw of a return to his first club.

“Can we pull on the heartstrings? Maybe we can. Falkirk does that to players,” smiled Miller. “I started my career here 20 years ago and Cracks [David McCracken] was club captain here, and it means a lot to us. I’m sure that’s the case for plenty of other former players.

“He has come from an outfit who were recently in the Premiership, so it might prove to be just beyond Falkirk, but you never know.”