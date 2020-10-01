Lidl to open largest Scottish store in Edinburgh – Business News Scotland

Lidl getting ready to unveil its largest store in Scotland, following “significant” renovation of an Edinburgh store.

Doors will open next week at the premises on Granton Road following a the extension.

Originally opened in 1995, store was Lidl’s original and first Edinburgh site.

The new expansion will increase the sales area to 1438m² making it the retailer’s largest store in Scotland.

To complete the transformation, the store will close on Saturday 3rd October at 8pm to allow the final finishing works to take place, with the official reopening at 8am on Thursday 8th October.

During the first week of opening customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers on selected products.

The Granton Road store will include all Lidl customer favourites such as the in-store bakery and middle aisle.

In addition, the store will also be the regional pilot for new display larger firdges and an expanded range of fruit and veg.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “There’s been much anticipation for this expansion to Lidl’s original Edinburgh store.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received over the years from the local community and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during the works.”