Private Number Plates From PlateHunter

It was only last year February that I bought my car and felt super proud of my first big

purchase. I have always wanted to have a car that is top of the class and according to my

taste. Settling down has barely been my trait. In a couple more months, I managed to secure all the legal work, paperwork as well as additional purchases for the car.

Nevertheless, my first car required the best of all features and accessories for it, and so I did not hold back when it came to good looks and excellent exteriors. I suppose, in today’s times, it is necessary to look good apart from gaining knowledge. Besides, I have always known to make myself presentable, no matter where I go.

Some of the purchases that I made early on have been best in the line, but I was not happy about their appearances as they dragged down the look and feel of my car. You would expect a sophisticated number plates for a car like Ford Fiesta. The number plate that I had to buy due to lack of availability in terms of design was anything but classy. It looked big, yellow and odd on my car – almost felt like I was driving a cab around the town.

I wanted to change my number plates to something cool. So, I browsed through some designs online that would go well with my Ford. Next job was to look in the market to find me a trustworthy brand that would get them personalised for me. I had knocked on multiple doors and spent hours at offices who told me that getting a personalised number plate along with a transfer was a task that was not prepared to take up due to uncertainties involved. Frustrated, I asked a few friends who then recommended me Platehunter and my journey after consulting the professionals has only been uphill.

The specialists knew precisely what I wanted, what would with my car, and made sure every single detail was included in the number plate. For ones who know, it is hugely challenging a task to resell one’s old number plate and get a new private number plate. However, despite all hurdles, my Ford stands with a brand new number plate that not only looks top-class but also goes with my car quite correctly.

It is common to understand that the entire procedure would take more than the average

quotation for getting a number of plates made. It is also natural to assume that the process

would take far more time than usual. I have never been more surprised by a delivery that has been speedier than this. Starting from the paperwork to the plate hunting, everything was flawless.

Since I mentioned plate hunting, I must mention that the website has a plate hunter for the potential customers so that they have an idea in mind before turning up at the office. The process for registration, transfer, and selling of the old and new number plate is handled extra carefully by the staff so that no mistakes may take place in this event.

Their website shows two types of styles; classic and current. I knew what I wanted for my

car, so I went ahead with the classic style being the minimalistic person I am. I hunted for my plate online by making trial and error and finally landed with one that looked good as a

number on the number plate. There are indeed a plethora of options Platehunter provides as a DVLA registration and seller website. I had no idea that their database was this huge, and it took me by surprise.

I was a bit worried about the price range as I had already made a considerable investment into the car and its accessories. I knew that the change from one DVLA plate to another entailed a number of steps which would most definitely reflect in the price, but I was still a bit apprehensive about the cost of the entire procedure. This is the part where I was not only surprised but shocked – it only cost me half of what I thought I would need. They have a standard VAT+£39+£80 transfer fee. These guys made sure all my paperwork was complete, and I had to do next to nothing to facilitate this transfer.

All I had to do was tell them the design I had in mind, the type of acrylic plate, and the tiny

details that I would like to add to my number plate’s personalised look. People had told me

earlier that getting a personalised number plate is a difficult task, let alone a transfer from an old number plate to a new one. This is entirely true as most of the other professionals that I had consulted kept turning me away or keeping me in the loop. However, I got my

personalised number plate perfect to the T; without any hesitations or changes or hurdles.

I was informed that they make an effort to hunt down registration plates of the client’s choice to make them available for them. This is only in case the registration plates are not available to one. The Plate Alert Service keeps the clients informed about the team’s effort and progress in this matter. I was instantly mind blown when I heard this from their representative. It is quite a commendable job to take up so much of one’s responsibilities and deliver the product with the care that they did in my case.

Regardless to say, my Ford looks glorious in the new DVLA raised letter-number plate. It is a hundred times fancier than what I had imagined for myself, and best of the lot is that I have zero issues while driving on the road or regarding the paperwork. I have been able to get all the driving and traffic legal assistance without any hiccups.

My dream of owning a car that spells out perfection is dreams come true now.