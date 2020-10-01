Welsh family discover scorpion scuttling around home – Viral News UK

A WELSH family was left stunned after their dog discovered a scorpion roaming around their home.

The arachnid was found by Karen Robert’s dog Otis on 5 September, who noticed the creature scuttling across the family’s floor.

Karen, from Denbigh, North Wales, explained she was getting ready for bed when her six-year-old Hungarian Vizsla Otis became “very alert” to something on the floor.

A closer inspection revealed the scorpion, which was luckily from the Euscorpius genus and therefore not dangerous.

Karen said: “We put the light on, and something looked rather interesting. I managed to pull the dog away, and there was a creature I couldn’t quite identify, but thought was a scorpion.



“I sent photographs to my boss who is a geoscientist – who confirmed it was a scorpion, and was likely non-native.

“Fortunately, I was able to confine the little scorpion into a box with some sand, and he seemed quite content.”

The scorpion was eventually rescued by the Will Galvin from the RSPCA, who has since transferred the critter to appropriate accommodation with a keeper who lives in the region.



Karen added: “We contacted the RSPCA – and it was the first time both the call-handler and the officer had dealt with a scorpion call! It’s great to hear the scorpion has settled into a safe new home.”

The RSPCA believe that the scorpion could be an an escaped pet or have returned amid somebody’s holiday luggage.

Its species means that no licence under the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 is required to own them in Wales.

RSPCA chief inspector Leanne Hardy said: “This must have come as a mighty surprise to this unsuspecting Denbigh family – after their dog spotted a scorpion casually strolling across the living room floor.

“Fortunately, the tiny scorpion was safe – and is now at appropriate facilities.

“While we have no idea where this scorpion came from, we suspect it is most likely to either be an escaped pet, or to have somehow travelled back with a holidaymaker from the continent. However, some colonies of this scorpion can live in the wild in the UK.

“This wasn’t a dangerous species of scorpion – but we’ve no idea how he ended up house-visiting in Denbigh. Anyone with information is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”