CyberScotland Week returns next year – Business News Scotland

CyberScotland Week, Scotland’s annual week-long festival of events on cyber awareness is set to return next year.

Taking place from 22-28 February 2021, the week will bring together influencers, experts, and the next generation of talent for the third consecutive year to increase awareness of staying safe and secure online.

The Scottish Government will work in partnership with key stakeholders from a broad range of sectors – including the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) – to try and make CyberScotland Week bigger than previous years.

The virtual sessions will build on the 70 events that took place earlier this year to explore educate businesses on how to prevent cyber attacks.

Public Finance Minister Ben Macpherson said: “Cyber criminals pose a significant risk to businesses, organisations and individuals, and we all have a part to play in making Scotland more and more digitally resilient.

“CyberScotland Week is now a landmark date in Scotland’s cyber calendar and a source of valuable advice and information about how to stay safe online and keep your data secure. This is even more important as we spend more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is also an opportunity for Scotland’s rapidly growing tech sector and world class universities to showcase their expertise, innovation and latest products.”

The week will also feature the the Scottish Cyber Awards hosted by SBRC celebrate the individuals and organisations working to make a difference to Scotland’s cyber security across public and private sectors.

Kirstie Steele, Cyber Resilience Community Lead at the SBRC said: “The last seven months has reinforced how much we rely on technology as part of our everyday lives – allowing us to keep in touch with family, friends and colleagues as we navigate the pandemic.

“However, this has created an opportunity for hackers to take advantage of our vulnerability for their own gain. Now more than ever, it’s vital that we know what to do look out for and put steps in place to reduce the chance of us becoming a victim, and the impact if we do.”