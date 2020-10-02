A DUNDEE teenager has been awarded a new bursary to enable her to study at the university. 17-year-old Mia Williams says the £3,000 annual grant will “change her life” when she goes on to read Psychology. The scholarship, which is being funded by The Guildry Incorporation, was awarded to Mia based on the strength of her application. The former Craigie High School pupil was encouraged to apply after attending The Access Summer School, an institution which helps pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds to get into further education.

Mia said: “This bursary is going to change my life. I thank the Guildry from the bottom of my heart, it’s going to help so much. Not just me, my whole family.”

Mia’s brother, Robert who has Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is also a student at the University and relies heavily on his family for support. Their mum has recently had to take on additional work due to financial uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, meaning Mia has taken on more caring responsibilities for her brother. Mia added:“Caring for a young adult with ASD is very tiring and takes a lot of mental energy. “It would have been almost impossible to hold a part-time job while studying and caring for my brother. Now I can focus on my studies without that financial worry.

“The bursary will help with so many things. It will pay for books for class, help me keep up with my extracurricular activities, and I can afford to take driving lessons and maybe even run a small car.