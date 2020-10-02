Food bank donated £3,000 printer from copy-print-scan specialist

Scotland’s leading copy-print-scan specialists have donated one of their £3,000 printers to an Edinburgh food bank project.

Capital Document Solutions [CDS] have gifted a Ricoh multi-functional printer (MFP) to the Edinburgh Food Project [EFP] to help them meet their demanding schedule.

The company, which deploys around 13,000 print devices to over 4,000 clients across Scotland, were approached by the food bank project as their volunteers prepare for another Covid spike.

EFP is an independent charity, and a member of the Trussell Trust network of food banks, providing emergency food parcels to people living in food poverty.

EFP conducted more than 120 deliveries a day during the height of the pandemic and found using home printers to be inadequate for its extensive workload.

Director of the EFP, Bethany Biggar, said: “Much like any other business we depend on a clear line of communication, and an important tool for this is a printer. Unfortunately, our current printers do not have the capacity to deal with our workload, and we really required an all-singing, all-dancing printer.

“CDS have been extremely helpful and generous in donating one of their state-of-the-art MFPs. As well as providing on-going technical support, it has made a huge difference to our work, and we can’t thank CDS enough for their donation.”

CDS had previously donated a printer to the EFP in September 2018 and Mark Harvie, Corporate Sales Director at CDS, said they were keen to support the group once more.

Mark said: “When we received the call from the EFP, we acted without hesitation.“They are doing amazing work, helping so many people at this difficult time.

“We decided to donate the device purely because of what the EFP stands for. We are a firm believer in helping those in need, and we were delighted that we could help them to successfully continue their important work.”

Capital Document Solutions operates from six offices across Scotland – in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and Lerwick.