Glencairn Glass launch 20th anniversary range – Drinks News Scotland

A SCOTTISH whisky glass maker celebrating its 20th anniversary has release a new range of tumblers to mark the occassion.

Glencairn Glass’ Crystal Studio has unveiled a new line of coloured glasses, following the popularity of last year’s black Glencairn Glass.

Whisky fans world-wide will now be able to purchase the Glencairn Glass in black, blue, red, green, and shimmering gold alongside the original clear glass.

Available both individually or as a full tasting set of six glasses, the new range of coloured glasses has designed to be used in, and to enhance, the blind tasting experience by disguising the colour of the whisky.

Scott Davidson, New Product Development Director and son of Glencairn Crystal Founder, Raymond Davidson, commented: “We were blown away by the massive success of our limited edition black Glencairn Glass last year which sold out almost immediately. So in response to public demand, our 20th anniversary gift to loyal fans of the Glencairn Glass across the world is the introduction of this colourful new range, which is here to stay.

“Not only are the coloured glasses a fun addition to any drinks cabinet, tasting your dram blind is the perfect way to develop your senses and to learn all about the wonderful world of whisky”.

The new range of coloured Glencairn Glasses can be purchased individually at £8 each, or in a presentation box featuring the full colour range tasting set of five glasses plus the original clear glass at £60.