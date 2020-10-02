Motorist caught driving 108mph down wrong side of 30mph road – Crime News UK

SHOCKING video shows “one of the worst cases of driving police have seen” as a motorist is caught speeding at 108mph down the wrong side of the road.

Aaron Lee, 27, “put countless lives in danger” as he hurtled down the 30mph road in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear on 23 August last year.

The Northumbria force released dashcam footage of the “appalling” incident on social media yesterday which shows Lee tearing down the road in a black Mercedes.

Lee, of Merle Terrace, Sunderland, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday at South Tyneside where he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

The reckless motorist was caught after police analysed the video frame by frame to work out his speed.

As the video begins, the dashcam car is seen driving along the residential street.

Suddenly, Lee appears on the car’s right hand side, speeding on the wrong side of the road.

At the dashcam car approaches a pedestrian crossing, the black Mercedes speeds straight through and into the path of an oncoming van.

Lee then veers back onto the left hand side of the road before zooming away.

The dramatic clip was shared by Northumbria Police on Facebook who branded it: “’One of the worst cases of driving seen in 25 years of policing”.

They posted the footage and said: “ This is the appalling moment a dangerous driver was caught doing a whopping 108mph – in a 30mph zone.

Aaron Lee, 27, drove at eye-watering speed on the wrong side of Newcastle Road in Sunderland on a busy afternoon.

“Lee’s black Mercedes was caught on another road user’s dashcam hurtling down the residential street, putting countless lives in danger.

“The footage – was uploaded to our website by the stunned witness – has led to Lee’s conviction after our cops assessed the clip frame-by-frame and were able to calculate his minimum speed.

“PC Alan Brown is part of our Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) and was tasked with counting every single frame per second & attending the scene to take reference points in order to calculate the minimum speed Lee must have been travelling.

“He said Lee’s actions behind the wheel ‘beggared belief’ and could have easily killed someone.”

The video has stunned social media users.

Allyson Stewart wrote: “Good grief. That’s terrifying! If he’s lost control at that speed, well it doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Simon Rogers added: “Throw the book at him.”

And Steph Greenwell said: “Jesus can you imagine if a mother was trying to cross the road there with her child? There would have been nowt left of them, that’s a disgrace.”

Lee is due to be sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on 23 October.

PC Brown added: “I’d like to thank the member of the public who captured this vital evidence and submitted it to us via our website. They absolutely did the right thing and this has now led to Lee’s conviction.

“While the clip is clearly an indictment of Lee’s actions, in order to secure his conviction at court, the CIU were tasked with proving the minimum speed that he must have been travelling.

“This is an extensive piece of work that took a number of days – counting every single frame per second, attending the scene to take reference points, and calculating the absolute minimum speed of the car.

“It is clear that Lee cannot be trusted to use our roads in a lawful and safe manner. His actions that day could easily have resulted in serious injury or a fatality and he must now deal with the consequences of his actions.”