Infinity Works secures elite partner status with Snowflake

Edinburgh-based digital transformation consultancy, Infinity Works, is celebrating after being awarded the highest possible partner status by Silicon Valley’s hottest new public tech company, Snowflake.

Infinity Works, which employs 17 people in Edinburgh, has become the UK&I’s first services partner to be awarded Elite Partner status with Snowflake, the data cloud platform – which recently completed the world’s largest-ever software IPO.

The achievement recognises Infinity Works’ expertise in moving businesses from legacy databases to agile and cost-effective cloud data platforms that deliver strategic business value.

Infinity Works has supported some of the UK’s most valuable brands to migrate to a cloud data platform, including working on some of Europe’s largest Snowflake deployments.

Projects have included helping a FTSE 100 retailer improve supply chain efficiencies, assisting the UK government with its Covid-19 response, and enabling gaming companies to deliver personalisation.

The Elite Partner status is the latest milestone in a growing strategic partnership and follows on from this year’s news that Infinity Works was named as Snowflake’s Emerging SI Partner of the Year 2020.

James Morgan, Commercial Director at Infinity Works, said: “We are proud to be the first partner in the UK&I to achieve Snowflake Elite Partner status as it validates both our knowledge and experience.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, data modernisation was seen as a luxury; however, using data as a strategic asset has now become a key business objective.

“Our approach to delivering tangible business outcomes combined with Snowflake’s technology positions us as the number one choice for businesses wanting to unlock the value of their data.”

Tim Alexander, Senior Director of Alliances, EMEA at Snowflake, commented: “Infinity Works is a trusted partner and the Elite Partner status is a reflection of its investment towards the Snowflake partnership.

“Infinity Works’ deep expertise in data engineering, combined with the power of Snowflake’s cloud data platform, enables businesses to have seamless and governed access to explore, share, and unlock the potential of their data.”

As part of the alliance with Snowflake, Infinity Works provides regular staff training to ensure people adhere to Snowflake best practices. It has also included elements of the training as part of the data engineering course it recently launched, in conjunction with Generation UK & Ireland, to support underprivileged youths start a career in tech.

As an Elite Partner, Infinity Works will collaborate with Snowflake’s product team on the company’s future roadmap, run joint marketing initiatives, and be positioned as one of Snowflakes’ leading data consultancies with helping businesses get value from their data