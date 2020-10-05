SHOCKING video shows the moment a man is floored after attempting to kick a teenager in the face.

The dramatic altercation, took place aboard a bus service in the West Midlands, began after a couple started criticizing a passenger for not wearing a face mask.

The footage was shared on social media on Friday after a fellow passenger recorded the row on the 79 Bus in Moxley, West Bromwich.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

As the video begins, the couple are heard shouting: “Put your mask on” to a 16-year-old girl.

The girl argues back and alleges that the couple told another passenger to “go back to her own country”.

They continue arguing with the couple shouting the girl down and accusing her of “spreading it all about”.

At one point the woman explodes and says: “It’s a good thing you’re 16 because I would knock you the f*** out.”

The girl responds: “I would like to see you try” and the woman attempts to get out of her seat to square up to her.

Eventually, the couple get up and leave the bus but as they walk down the aisle, the man turns and launches a kick at the teen’s face.

She lets out a yell and shouts: “Oh my god no you did not just do that.”

Suddenly a man in a suit charges down the aisle towards the yob and grabs him from behind.

He slams him to the ground and holds him down and shouts: “What the f**** are you doing you piece of s***. I will f****** murder you.”

The yob cowers on the ground and the man who tackled him steps over and stamps down hard on his head.

He then grapples him around the neck and pushes him towards the exit, before tossing him out onto the street.

The dramatic clip was shared on Facebook on Friday captioned: “Man gets floored for kicking 16 year old girl in the face on a West Midlands bus.”

The video has horrified social media users.

Julie Willot wrote: “Omg what the hells happened to the human race disgusting and disgraceful , we need to all stay strong we are all in this together not fighting.

“Wear a mask if you feel that’s right but don’t question someone that isn’t.”

Beverley Mcelroy added: “Omg the two adults should be ashamed of how they behaved towards the two 16 year old.

“Well done to that man who actually had a set of balls and stuck up for the two young girls and threw the other two pieces of s*** off the bus.”

But John Morrison said: “Big guy was right to stand up to tit trying to kick a girl in face but he lost moral high ground when he stamped on his head that’s grievous bodily harm.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We’re investigating after a teenager was racially abused and attacked on a bus in Hill Top, West Bromwich.

“An argument broke out on the 79 bus in Moxley at around 5.40pm on 1 October, before a fellow passenger racially abused the 16-year-old and kicked her.

“He was then thrown to the ground by another passenger, who then stamped on his head.

“We have spoken to the girl, and are examining mobile phone footage which has been shared on social media.

“We take racially aggravated crimes extremely seriously, and our enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with us via Live Chat, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote 20SW/240154T/20.”