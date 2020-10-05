New Board Members Will Help Shape Ark’s Future

Ark has completed the recruitment of three new Board members who play a significant role driving forward the care and housing organisation’s future growth and development strategy.

Dr Fraser Quin, Michael Catlin and Joanna Mansell were all appointed at Ark’s AGM, taking the number of Board members to 14.

Board chair Graham Mitchell said: “The Board continues to go from strength to strength and I am delighted with the calibre of Board we have built at Ark.

“They each – like the trio of new appointments – continue to make a significant contribution to Ark and the organisation is very fortunate to have such a dedicated and determined collection of Board members.”

Graham added that the Board will play a key role in overseeing and progressing Ark’s soon-to-be announced five-year business strategy which is set to make a positive impact to so many of Ark’s customers – and staff – every day.

Ark – which was formed 43 years ago and employs more than 900 people – provides care, support and housing for adults with complex and enduring needs and their families, as well as general needs housing, across Scotland.

Dr Fraser Quin graduated from Edinburgh University with a PhD in 1999, before embarking on a career in child care and social care, specialising in additional needs. Working in both the private and voluntary sectors, he has an in-depth knowledge of business development, finance and strategic planning.

Michael Catlin is a CIPD qualified Human Resources & Organisational Development business partner with experience in social care and housing organisations. Currently working as OD Business Partner for Cairn Housing Group, he previously worked at social care charity, Carr Gomm.

Joanna Mansell is a communications and media professional with extensive experience in the public sector. She is currently working at Audit Scotland, and previously was with the City of Edinburgh Council

Last month the organisation – which is committed to supporting people to live good lives at home and in their community – announced it had two new Executive Team roles that were identified as vital to help Ark take forward its ambitious future objectives.

Caryn Innes has been appointed as Director of Development and Business Improvement, and Mark Hall has taken up the position of Director of Operations.