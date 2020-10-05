Street artists raise £23k for local children’s hospital- Scottish News

Some of the world’s leading urban and contemporary artists have come together to raise over £23k for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Over 60 impressive works of art went under the hammer at McTear’s Auctioneers on Sunday 27th September 2020, including original pieces from renowned artists Nick Smith, Kunstrasen, Remi Rough, Tabby and The London Police.

The event also saw prints up for grabs from Mr Brainwash, Eelus, Whatshisname and James Joyce to name just a few, and included a Banksy Soup Can print produced by POW in 2007.

Internationally renowned ceramic artists were also keen to get involved with Carrie Reichardt, Iwo Rynkiewicz and Brett Kern donating pieces, and local artists proudly featured too with works from Rogueoner, Oh Pandah, The Rebel Bear and Julie-Ann Simpson.

Bidding highlights included £2,800 for a stunning signed print by the Connor Brothers entitled ‘There’s nothing so seductive as a dangerous idea’, and £1,200 for a lithograph of Banksy’s ‘Soup Cans’.

Nick Smith’s collage, ‘Envy’, was snapped up for £2,200 while a hand painted signed multiple entitled ‘Run Away’ by D*Face sold for £1,800.

Charity supporter and art enthusiast, Steve McGill, organised the auction after being inspired by the work of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

He received an overwhelmingly positive response from the artists he contacted. The first artists to set the ball rolling and to pledge their support were The Connor Brothers and D*Face who donated stunning hand-finished multiples to the event.

Steve McGill said: “The auction was unbelievable with bidders from all over the world bidding online as well as those in the room. I knew that the art would sell but genuinely had no idea that I would achieve the incredible figure of £23,580.

“In these difficult times I know that this will make a massive impact to the work that Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity does every day of the year.

“I would like to say a special thanks to Brian Clements at McTear’s who auctioned my lots personally, and who has been an amazing support throughout this project.”

Shona Cardle, Chief Executive, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Steve for his tremendous fundraising efforts and dedication to organising such a successful event during these challenging times, and would like to share our heartfelt thanks for his support.

“COVID-19 is continuing to put a significant strain on our charity-funded services which rely entirely on fundraising and donations to exist.

We are relying on supporters like Steve to ensure that we can continue being there for seriously ill children in hospital and their families, with projects like our Play Programme, family support and bereavement services.

As we begin to look ahead to the winter months, and in particular Christmas, we are asking everyone to keep our young patients and the NHS heroes caring for them at the front of their minds.

“We have just launched our latest fundraising campaign – Plaster It Purple – and hope to see many new and existing supporters getting involved to raise vital funds for our life-changing projects at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children and Neonatal Units.”

The artworks were included within The Scottish Contemporary Art Auction at McTear’s Fine Art Auctioneers. All proceeds from the sale of the charity auction items will support young patients and their families cared for at Glasgow’s Royal Hospital for Children.

Brian Clements, Managing Director at McTear’s Auctioneers, added: “We support a number of charities and often sell individual artworks to raise funds, however, the scale and quality of this collection is very impressive, with many of the country’s leading urban artists represented.

“When we heard how Covid was restricting the usual events and other fundraising channels that would normally be used by the charity, we were only too pleased to help out.

“Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is a remarkable organisation and we are delighted that the auction has raised a significant amount that can now go towards the vitally important work it does.”

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity is calling on individuals and businesses to sign-up for its Plaster It Purple campaign, running from 1-31st October. To find out more or to receive a free fundraising pack, visit GlasgowChildrensHospitalCharity.org/events.