Vikki Macleod appointed a non executive director by MDDUS – Business News Scotland

Vikki Macleod, a leader in data and digital transformation, has been appointed a non-executive director by the Glasgow-headquartered medical defence specialist, MDDUS.

With a wealth of experience in the insurance and fintech sector, Vikki will support the mutual business’s aim to employ data insight to grow and improve its product range and membership benefits. MDDUS is a UK-wide company, representing the professional interests of more than 50,000 doctors, dentists and healthcare professionals.

Amongst Vikki’s previous roles are advisory, strategic and executive positions with Virgin Money, Tesco and HSBC.

Her appointment sees MDDUS achieve gender balance amongst its non-executive directors, an important milestone as the company continues to implement its diversity and inclusion strategy.

Vikki Macleod said: “It’s a pleasure and a privilege to join MDDUS at such an exciting point in its long heritage, as the business begins to make real and significant strides in developing its data and digital capabilities.

“I’m looking forward to applying the breadth of knowledge I’ve acquired over the last three decades to support and challenge MDDUS as it transforms its membership service offer, using data innovation to drive improvement and member relevancy through its product range.

“I’m also delighted to join a Scottish company with a distinguished heritage in supporting and protecting the professional interests of doctors, dentists and other healthcare workers.”

Dr Jonathan Berry, chair of MDDUS, said: “We are delighted to welcome Vikki to the board. She helps to further diversify the range of experience, knowledge and skills at our disposal. I am very much looking forward to the insight and challenge she will bring, as well as the drive for innovation she is known for.”

Chris Kenny, CEO of MDDUS, said: “Vikki has a range of knowledge and experience in sectors MDDUS is moving rapidly into, including the insurance market. I am very much looking forward to working with, and learning from, Vikki over the forthcoming years.”

The following non-executive directors have also been reappointed to the MDDUS board: The Rt Hon. Dame Elish Angiolini, Dr Joanna Bayley, Prof Iain Cameron, Prof Jason Leitch, Dr Linsey Semple and Dr Robert Donald.