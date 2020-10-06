Champion F1 Drivers Damon Hill & Johnny Herbert take to the Podium at Borders Book Festival

Organisers of the Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival are delighted to announce today an additional online event to what has already been a summer programme of sparkling events.

Legendary Grand Prix winners Damon Hill and Johnny Herbert lift the lid on Formula One racing with their new book Lights Out, Full Throttle, taking racing fans on a high-octane tour of the sport, driven by insiders who have seen it and done it.

Between them, they have competed in 261 Grands Prix, amassing 25 wins, 49 podium finishes, one World Championship and 458 championship points between them.

Loved for their unerring dedication to the sport, they are now seasoned and highly respected pundits and commentators on Sky Sports award winning coverage of Formula One.

On Thursday 15th October at 7.30pm they can be viewed talking about the highs and the lows of their racing careers, as well as giving their inside track on Formula One today.

The son of racing legend Graham Hill, Damon was world champion in 1996, racing against sporting heroes including Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

Johnny Herbert came very close, winning Grands Prix and coming fourth in the 1995 F1 championship.

His versatility saw him also win the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race in 1991.

Organisers of the Baillie Gifford Borders Book Festival have delivered a digital programme of over forty author talks and workshops for free online each Sunday throughout July, August, September and into October, as well as a number of special midweek events featuring authors from the Baillie Gifford Series and the McInroy & Wood Lecture.

The online programme streamed on www.bordersbookfestival.org has provided an eclectic mix of lively, entertaining and thought-provoking events with star studded names from the world of literature, non-fiction, children’s books, stage and screen for adults and children to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

Over the thirteen weeks the digital programme has received almost 20,000 views, highlights of which include Rory Bremner, Val McDermid, Sir Chris Hoy, James Naughtie and Janey Godley.

All made possible thanks to the continued support of Baillie Gifford, McInroy & Wood, Creative Scotland, Saltire Roofing & Building and Scottish Borders Council, as well as other sponsors and Friends of the Festival.

All of the online events are still available to view on catch-up from the festival website.

Paula Ogilvie, Festival Director said: “We couldn’t resist squeezing in one more event before summer really comes to an end.

“The online programme has proved to be challenging at times, but overall a wonderful experience.

“We’re delighted with how everyone, including the authors and our audiences have embraced it.

“The feedback we’ve received has been incredible.

“We are eternally grateful for the continued support of Baillie Gifford, McInroy & Wood, Creative Scotland, Saltire Roofing & Building and Scottish Borders Council, as well as our other sponsors for making this summer’s digital programme possible.”