Elton John’s Art Deco bed sells for just under £2,000 at auction

A bed from Elton John’s property in London has sold for three times its high estimate at auction.

The Art Deco style figured satinwood veneered double bed sparked a bidding war and rocked to a full price of £1,914.00 (hammer price of £1,500) at Fellows Auctioneers.

The bed was originally sold by the internationally acclaimed musician in a 2003 Sotheby’s auction entitled ‘Elton John and his London Lifestyle’.

The musician had a clear-out of his Holland Park property to modernise his home, and the bed which sold at Fellows still retained its original label and lot number from the original 2003 Sotheby’s sale.

The bed had an auction estimate at Fellows of £300 – £500.

Featuring as Lot 748 in Fellows’ Antiques, Silver & Collectables sale on Monday 5th October, the double bed received a total of 13 bids.

Standing at 161cm, it is not known in which room at the pop star’s property the bed used to reside, however the home has hosted many famous individuals over the years, including singer Lulu and former President of the United States Bill Clinton.

Further to the bed, a pair of Versace Rosenthal Wild Flora Ice Pails sold for a full price of £701.80 (£550 hammer price) against an estimate of £300 – £400 in yesterday’s sale.

They featured white glazed grounds printed with lilies entwined around classical columns. The pails were also included in Sotheby’s 2003 auction.

Featuring as Lot 317 in Fellows’ sale, they received a total of 18 bids and also prompted a bidding war.

Kevin Jackson, Auctioneer & Senior Specialist from the Antiques Department at Fellows, said: “With so many Elton John fans out there we know that the items from his London property would sell particularly well in this sale.

“The bed was a massive hit, and it was so exciting watching the sale as the bids kept flying in.

“It’s always a thrill to sell items with such interesting history and hopefully we will have many more like these fascinating items from Elton John’s property up for auction in the future.”