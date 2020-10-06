Scholarships to improve access for disadvantaged Black students at University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh has joined a new foundation to increase Higher Education access for 100 students over the next decade.

The Cowrie Scholarship Foundation is aiming to raise £500,000 to provide scholarships for disadvantaged Black British students across the UK.

The University will cover tuition fees for at least three students over ten years.

The Foundation will provide the students with additional funding to help with their living costs.

Edinburgh is one of the Foundation’s five partner universities, along with Queen Mary University London, Newcastle University, the University of Liverpool and the University of Southampton.

The Cowrie Scholarship Foundation was established in the summer of 2020 by Professor Richard Oreffo, from the University of Southampton.

“Initial funding has come from the business community and individual donors, with a longer-term aim of developing a system of endowments.

Professor Richard Oreffo said: “Access to university should not be limited by race or social class, but unfortunately this is not the case for all in our society.

“While many issues are at play in why more Black British students do not attend leading universities, the Cowrie Scholarship Foundation seeks to address a significant barrier: the financial cost of university education.”

Edinburgh’s support for the Cowrie Scholarship Foundation will complement the University’s extensive programme of widening participation for all.

The University has an ongoing commitment to widening participation.

Dedicated teams work with would-be students at a local, national and international level to encourage and support the best and brightest to study at Edinburgh, no matter their personal circumstances or background.

Professor Peter Mathieson, Principal of the University of Edinburgh said: “Higher Education has the power to transform lives – not just of those who study at Edinburgh, but also for their families and communities.

“I am proud that we are partnering with the Cowrie Scholarship Foundation, which will help our ongoing commitment to ensure that students from as wide a range of backgrounds as possible can not only study here, but feel that they truly belong and have the opportunity to thrive.”