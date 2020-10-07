The founder of The Thriving Box Co, Robbie Allen, has been named Pivot Entrepreneur of the Year for Scotland and Northern Ireland at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

Having been working as a digital marketing consultant prior to lockdown, Robbie launched The Thriving Box Co after losing all his clients within two weeks.

It gives independent business owners the opportunity for their products to be put in the hands of newly engaged customers each and every month. Customers get to discover new amazing products and local businesses now have a steady stream of new customers and revenue.

Robbie Allen, founder of Thriving Box Co comments, “Since launching in March 2020, we’ve placed almost £1M worth of business with local independent retailers across the UK and that’s something that we’re really proud of.

“By partnering with these local businesses and placing sizable orders with them, we can support their cash flow during these really challenging times. I’m glad that I have managed to adapt my business, and in doing so, support so many others.”

Now in its eighth year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards in partnership with Starling Bank celebrates the hard work and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs in the UK, rather than the business’ balance sheet.

The Pivot Entrepreneur of the Year category was added in response to the outbreak of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown measures. It celebrates those who have adapted their business to ensure they survive, and even thrive after, the crisis.

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing the regional finals taking place at a live event, Robbie won the award during a virtual award ceremony joined by finalists across every region.

In a video message to finalists, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Entrepreneurs [have shown they] stay strong, even during a global pandemic. Coronavirus hasn’t stifled enterprise.

“Entrepreneurs are creating new businesses and adapting to the crisis, as seen in this year’s entries. And that’s what we need to happen if we want our economy to bounce back. We need all of you to keep inventing, keep taking risks, keep creating new businesses.

“It’s my job as Chancellor to celebrate, champion and support you.

“Congratulations to all the winners. Thank you to all of you for everything you’ve done.”

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “Robbie has a wonderful entrepreneurial story and I’m delighted for him to win this award. He has shown exactly what it means to pivot your business.”

Anne Boden, founder and CEO of Starling Bank, said: “We’re entrepreneurs and we have spirit. We fight back and we’re very good at dealing with adversity. And Robbie is an example to us all, of entrepreneurs that are creative, innovative, and changing the world.

“I’m so excited that Starling, a business I founded in 2014 and now the Best British Bank, is sponsoring such an important Awards. And as one entrepreneur to another, congratulations to getting where you are this evening and best of luck for the future.”

The winners of each category will now go to the National Final of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, with a date to be announced due to restrictions on large events.