Which cars currently on the road would be most likely to pass or fail their MOT?

Whilst we know that the MOT exemption rule due to Covid-19 was put in place for good reasons, there has definitely been some concerns about what it has meant for the cars that are currently on the road.

The idea of an MOT is to ensure that every single car that is on the road, is safe to be driven. This is not a money-making exercise, it is a way to protect drivers and other vehicles alike, ensuring that every single person on the road is as safe as they can be.

It goes without saying that Covid-19 put a real spanner in the works, when it came to how most aspects of our lives worked. Even down to whether or not we could get our cars the MOT checks that we need to have carried out.

What was the impact of Covid-19 on MOT’s?

So, what did Covid-19 mean for MOT checks on cars? The Government put in place a 6 month extension for those people who had a car which would run out of MOT during the lockdown period. This was brought in at the end of March, at a time when many people would not be as likely to drive, due to working from home and not going shopping or socialising as much as they normally would.

This may have worked back then, of course, but things have changed over time and even as far back as May, it was thought that perhaps the idea of an MOT extension should be disregarded.

The downside of the MOT extension

The reason for this is that it was estimated that as many as 1.1million vehicles that were on the road, would have actually failed their MOT should it have been carried out on the planned date. Some of these cars may even have been deemed to be unrepairable, which means that they would have needed to have been scrapped. You can do this with a company like this.

However, instead, they are still on the road, driving around, with the possibility that they could be unsafe and dangerous to those in the car and other people on the road too.

Which cars are most likely to pass or fail?

So, of the cars that are on the road, which of them are most likely to pass or fail their MOT now that the time has come to book them in? Often, you can predict the cars that more likely to pass or fail due to their model, their age or their make. However, of course, every car is different and just because a car is less likely to fail, that doesn’t mean that it won’t fail.

Pass rates

So, let’s look at the pass rates first. It probably comes as no surprise that the safest car, the one that is deemed to be most reliable out there on the market, the Honda Jazz, is the car most likely to pass its MOT.

Honda seems to be keeping up the good work when it comes to creating safe and reliable cars, with the Honda CR-V the next most likely to pass.

Third and fifth place falls to two Toyota models, with the Prius and the RAV4 performing well in a OT and the fourth place being given to the Mercedes GLA.

Fail rates

Now we know the cars that are most likely to pass, what about those that are most likely to fail? The lowest pass rate for a car (and in turn those most likely to fail their MOT) is the Renault Megane. This particular model has been known for not always providing the best driving experience and reliablity.

It seems that French brands are not doing so well in the pass rate stakes as the second least likely to pass was a Citroen DS3 and then brought behind with the Renault Clio. The last two cars that are likely to pass are the Volvo V40 and the Vauxhall Insignia, although it is worth saying that these cars all were very close in percentages.

Now, we are not saying that these cars are going to be dangerous, but there is a good chance that if you have one of these cars and you are currently driving with an extended MOT, then you are going to need to get things checked over.

With more of us returning to work and our “normal” lives, our cars are going to feel the strain of being back on the road and the last thing that any of us are going to want, is to find that our cars have become so bad that there is no other option then just to scrap them.