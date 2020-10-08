GARY HOLT is adamant Scott Pittman remains one of Scottish football’s unsung heroes – but reckons Livingston’s silent talisman wouldn’t want it any other way.

Pittman signed a two-year extension to his contract with the Lions on Monday, tying him to the West Lothian outfit until the summer of 2023.

However, that announcement was quickly usurped by the deadline day re-signing of Josh Mullin; somewhat fitting given Pittman’s reluctance to embrace the spotlight.

“Scotty will have been happy to have the news overshadowed,” laughed Holt. “Talking and communicating isn’t always Scott’s strong suit!”

But while publicity and plaudits may not sit comfortably with Pittman, Holt has made a point of lavishing praise on the combative midfielder, who is second in Livi’s all-time appearance list with 231 outings for his local club.

Having arrived from junior outfit Bo’ness United in February 2015, his performances have been pivotal in inspiring the Lions’ rise from League One to an established Premiership side.

He is Holt’s Ronseal ace who would try to walk off two broken legs.

“If you asked the wee man to go and play in goals then he would say aye,” continued the Livingston boss. “He is the sort of person you want around your club – someone young players should look at and buy into what he is doing, on and off the pitch.

“It is a testament to Scott that he has come through from the juniors, turned professional and kept that sort of longevity at this level. He’s like a tin of Ronseal: does exactly what it says on the tin.

“He performs week-in, week-out, without necessarily grabbing the headlines or plaudits he deserves – Scott could have two broken legs and he would tell you he’s fine.”

And Holt believes Pittman proves that you do not need to shout and bawl to be considered a leader, with the consistency of his displays making him one of the most respected figures in the dressing room.

“It’s a running joke for us to try and get him in front of a camera and talk. But that’s okay – that’s not everyone’s cup of tea,” added Holt. “You get leaders who are quiet but lead by their actions. Scott is one of those.”

Pittman, who is likely to make appearance number 232 against Alloa on Saturday, has been the subject of interest from Aberdeen in the past but is yet to be tempted away from Almondvale.

Holt added: “Sometimes you just find a place where you are happy in your surroundings and comfortable. Scott certainly knows where we are. He knows what we are doing with him and it just works well.

“We’ll probably keep him from even longer if we can – and that says it all on our part.”