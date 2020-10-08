JAMIE MURPHY is set to miss Hibs’ next two Betfred Cup fixtures after limping off during the 3-1 win over Brora Rangers.

However, head coach Jack Ross is confident the winger’s injury curse has not struck again.

Murphy, 31, had to be replaced after 50 minutes of the contest when he abruptly pulled up clutching the back of his leg. He was immediately replaced by Martin Boyle.

Ross has confirmed that the ex-Rangers and Motherwell winger felt pain in his hamstring and, having endured a year-long lay-off during his time at Ibrox, the decision was made to take no chances.

Hibs staff are hopeful the damage is nothing serious but will monitor Murphy’s progress. But, even if the issue is minimal, he is unlikely to feature in the upcoming games against Cove Rangers and Forfar.

“Jamie [Murphy] felt his hamstring but we don’t think it is too serious,” said Ross. “We will assess it going forward – but even at this stage, I would expect Saturday to come too soon for him, possibly Tuesday as well.

“If that is the case, we will work towards the Ross County match, and early signs are that it’s not too serious.”

The cup clashes will also come too soon for midfielder Joe Newell, who continues his recovery from a shoulder knock sustained in Hibs’ Premiership win over Hamilton. Ross hopes the Englishman will resume full training next week.

“Joe picked up an unusual injury last Friday night,” explained Ross. “It wasn’t a dislocation but it was sore around that area.

“There is a chance he could be available for the Ross County game and he’s progressing well.

“He won’t feature in the Betfred Cup games but we are hopeful that he may be in a position to start training again in the middle of next week.”