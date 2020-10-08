STIRLING could receive a £15 million investment to the local economy after plans were lodged for a new Scotch Whisky distillery in the city.

The Wolfcraig Distillery project will tap into Stirling’s heritage offering an interactive, education-focussed family visitor attraction with a private tasting room and bistro restaurant and bar.

Working alongside the management team will be a trio of industry experts including Dr Alan Rutherford OBE, former production director at Diageo who was awarded an OBE for his services to the Scotch whisky industry, former Bacardi UK Operations Director Iain Lochhead, and renowned master distiller Ian Macmillan.

Subject to planning approval, construction is expected to get underway in spring 2021 with the distillery set to open its doors in summer 2022. It is anticipated that the distillery will employ around 50 full-time staff members.

The building, designed by Opfer Logan Architects, will maximise its location, showcasing a stunning vista across to the iconic Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle. It will also harness the latest technologies to ensure that sustainability is at its core.

The distillery will have the capacity to produce up to 1.5 million litres of spirit per year and will focus on producing premium Wolfcraig Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky in addition to a range of other associated spirits.

The development aims to further establish the city as a major food and drink tourist destination and will complement existing local attractions like Stirling Castle, the Wallace Monument, the Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre and Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Wolfcraig Distillery also plans to operate a shuttle service between the distillery, the train station and Stirling Castle to work closely with these hubs.

Initial private investment has been secured with further investment opportunities being made available to the public via a variety of Founder Membership packages, allowing for Scotch Whisky enthusiasts to become a part of the Wolfpack from the outset.

Michael Lunn said: “Our distillery will encourage visitors and tourists to spend more time in and around Stirling, helping to boost both the local and national economies. In addition to producing a premium Highland Single Malt, we want to offer a state-of-the-art immersive experience for people of all ages and knowledge levels. Our research indicates the distillery could attract around 90,000 visitors in its first year given its proximity to Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

MP for Stirling, Alyn Smith, said: “I have examined this proposal and I think there is great potential for a top quality, local, sustainable business which will be good news for farmers, locals and visitors.”