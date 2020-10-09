How to Build COVID19-Proof Coworking Spaces

The coronavirus pandemic has led to drastic changes, including to our work lives. For coworking spaces, it appeared as a major challenge. Suddenly, it is not acceptable for a large group of people to work closely together but solutions must be found for companies to thrive.

To prevent the spread of the virus and allow people to keep working in such a space, it was necessary to come up with new solutions. Coworking should remain an opportunity to be part of a community, but we cannot forget about the current threat and how it affects our daily existence.

Measures To Stop The Spreading Of The Virus

All surfaces should be properly disinfected, especially in high-traffic areas. Hand sanitizer must be present in different points of the space, and around entrances in particular. Visual information regarding adequate hygiene should be displayed throughout the space. Access should be limited to workers and other essential personnel.

The temperature should be measured upon entering and exiting the coworking space. Moreover, it might be a good idea to create one-way walking routes and use smartphone applications to remind one of social distancing rules.

An alert can be sent when the recommended distance of six-feet has been breached. To prevent the virus from spreading on surfaces, paper placemats might be used for the desks. At the end of the day, these can be thrown away.

Business Plan

A coworking space business plan can be of great help to those who are looking to re-organize, in light of the coronavirus outbreak. It can be useful in taking one’s vision and transporting it into reality. Following the plan, one can make sure that people can keep working safely, while adhering to current social distancing and hygiene rules.

Sometimes, even if you envision your coworking space, it can be difficult to take actionable steps. On the other hand, if you have a checklist to follow, the whole process will become a lot easier. You can check things you’ve achieved as you go, seeing your concept turn into a successful endeavor.

More and more companies are interested in coworking spaces, realizing that they offer an affordable solution to staying afloat in difficult times. But they will also want a space that is safe to work in, with the risk of disease transmission being kept to a minimum.

No Large Gatherings Allowed

In the past, the density of people within coworking spaces was high. Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one has to rethink how such a space would function. For this reason, it is for the best to forbid large gatherings – communal eating, for instance, should not be allowed. In the kitchen there should be only two or three people at a time.

New Floor Plans For Social Distancing

Social distancing is one of the most effective measures to prevent the virus from spreading. Thus, one must consider new floor plans for coworking spaces. Furniture must be rearranged, with extra space around the work stations.

The idea is to keep the working environment safe and clean, limiting the physical contact. It might even be possible to convert meeting rooms into additional workspace, in the situation that the regular work area becomes too crowded and it is difficult to maintain distance.

Markings for Social Distancing

Once the new layout has been decided, markings can be applied on the floor to encourage workers to respect social distancing guidelines. These can be varied, from walking lines in the lobbies to standing spots in elevators. Circles can be placed around workstations, and traffic lanes in corridors.

As mentioned above, workers should be encouraged to walk in a single direction. The one-way flow remains one of the most effective measures to minimize the transmission of the virus.

Contactless Technology

Investing in contactless technology like keycard entry systems is a smart idea, as it can greatly reduce the risk of infection. There are automated systems for opening doors, based on motion sensors. Facial recognition can be employed, as well as the access through one’s smartphone. Thanks to these solutions, workers no longer have to touch various surfaces with their hands.

Adequate Ventilation