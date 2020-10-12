Working in partnership, developers Swan Group and construction firm The JR Group, came together to complete a new social housing development of 105 homes at Law Place in East Kilbride – one of the largest projects of its kind in the area.

With tenants already in-situ at the landmark development, the last phase has now been officially handed over to Link Group, a major Scottish housing, regeneration and support organisation.

With a mix of affordable and mid-market terraced housing, flats and retirement homes Law Place is a welcome addition to Link Group’s portfolio. The South Lanarkshire development helps address the growing demand for more high-quality homes across Scotland.

The JR Group, one of Scotland’s leading building and construction firms, led the project on site from start to finish, taking over two years to complete with more than 100 people working on site at any one time.

Phil McGinlay, Managing Director of Swan Group, said:

“The completion of the Law Place development in East Kilbride is particularly significant for Swan Group as it’s our biggest project to date and will result in families and older people having high-quality, safe and affordable homes. Law Place has become a new thriving community breathing life into this part of East Kilbride.

“Working closely with our partners, The JR Group, Swan Group is proud to have completed this project despite the challenges posed by Covid-19. Now, more than ever, there is a need for more affordable homes and we’re determined to help fulfil this goal with a range of developments underway across Scotland. It is great to finally mark the completion of these 105 homes in South Lanarkshire.”

A Glasgow-based developer working across the UK, Swan Group has a number of developments planned and underway including both new build and refurbished projects. It is a particularly challenging time for communities across the country as the demand for more homes grows. A recent report (The Impact of Social Housing: Economic, Social, Health and Wellbeing*) said that Scotland requires 53,000 affordable homes to be delivered between 2021-26.

The JR Group has worked directly with Link Group for more than five years delivering high-quality social and affordable housing across the west of Scotland. The company is building on its success of Law Place in East Kilbride and moving forward with further similar projects with the housing group.

Craig Whyte, Commercial Director, The JR Group, said:

“The project at Law Place, was a great example of how former industrial land can be regenerated and given a new lease of life. This was a big project for our team and our partners, who worked tirelessly to construct a great mix of homes that people can truly be proud of.

“Our team took this project forward, taking two years to complete from start to finish. With this redevelopment we have certainly delivered much needed, high-quality, new build homes and we are confident many people will enjoy living there for many years to come.”

Colin Culross, Group Commercial Director at Link, said:

“We were pleased to have been supported by the Scottish Government and South Lanarkshire Council to enable us to build these new, high-quality, affordable homes, including 34 retirement living and eight wheelchair exemplar properties.

“We hope they will make a big difference to the lives of the people moving into them.”

South Lanarkshire Council Chair of Housing & Technical Resources Councillor Josh Wilson said:

“The opening of this new development is a welcome boost to the South Lanarkshire housing market and helps fill a particular need for affordable housing for older people that has been designed and built with their current and future needs in mind.

“Meeting the housing needs of the communities we serve requires a partnership approach and Link Housing is a long established and valued partner, the standards on show in this development are testament to their commitment to delivering high-quality and affordable homes for local people.”

Martin McFarlane, Project Architect for the development, said:“MAST Architects are proud to have designed the Law Place development, comprising terraced housing, flats and retirement living accommodation, to provide a range of high-quality, warm and healthy homes.”

“By applying simple built forms paired with high-quality materials and sustainable building techniques to create buildings set within robust hard and soft landscaping, the development forms a new sense of place as part of the ongoing regeneration of the area.

“We look forward to all the residents moving into this exciting new development which will help the East Kilbride community to grow and prosper.”

Law Place will also fill the gap in social and affordable housing in South Lanarkshire in an area that has seen an expansion of new retail and leisure facilities which will be right on residents’ doorsteps. Law Place is just 12 miles from Glasgow city centre and is one of the biggest developments of its type in the town for some time.

With planning about to be granted for 151 mid-market rent flats in Glasgow’s East End (Newhall Street) for Places for People, Swan Group is moving forward with a range of exciting developments, increasing the number of affordable homes across Scotland.