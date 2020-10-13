Lidl raises over half a million pounds for Scottish Children’s Charities

Lidl has revealed it has raised a staggering £524,000 for children’s charities across Scotland, through their contribution to the STV Children’s Appeal since 2011.

Funds raised have been awarded to grassroot charities and community organisations that support some of the most vulnerable and underprivileged children across the country.

The retailer and its customers have been hard at work raising funds this year through initiatives like this year’s virtual Kilt Walk, as well as classic bake sales and raffle fundraising activities.

In celebration of the supermarket’s 100th Scottish store opening in 2020, Lidl embarked on a live tour of Scotland featuring KT Tunstall with all ticket and bar sales donated to the STV Children’s Appeal.

Since 2011, Lidl has supported the STV Children’s Appeal with the mutual aim of making a difference within Scotland’s local communities and supporting vulnerable children living in poverty.

With £73,000 raised in 2020, Lidl has donated over £524,000 since the partnership with STV Children’s Appeal began.

Lidl’s fundraising efforts will be featured in this year’s STV Children’s Appeal telefundraiser, hosted by Lorraine Kelly, which airs on Friday 16 October at 8:30pm on STV.

Lidl’s Regional Director for Scotland, Ross Millar, commented: “We’re extremely proud to make a positive difference to the lives of children across Scotland.

“With the milestone of our 100th store opening this year, we embarked on a variety of fundraising initiatives to ensure we continue to positively impact the communities within which we serve.”