HILARIOUS video shows a three-year-old girl giving Boris Johnson a piece of her mind over new lockdown rules.

Adorable Tallulah Richards was filmed by her uncle Ben Joyce, 24, calling the Prime Minister a “yoghurt head” and fuming over the new restrictions.

The Liverpudlian youngster was caught on camera yesterday declaring that she “hates” the leader because “he’s going to put us in lockdown.”

Following the announcement of a new three-tier system yesterday. Liverpool and Merseyside are to be classed as “Very High” risk, meaning a host of new restrictions.

Needless to say, Tallulah is less than impressed and the sassy youngster made her feelings known.

As the clip begins, Tallulah is seen sitting on the sofa talking to Ben.

She turns to the camera and says: “He’s going to put us in lockdown” while staring intently down the lens.

She shakes back her golden curls and begins to frown, saying: “And I hate Boris Johnson, he’s going to give us…”

She pauses and thinks for a moment, before adding: “A yoghurt head, he is a yoghurt head.”

Finished with her rant, she turns her attention to the cupcake in her hand as Ben can be heard collapsing into giggles.

A tickled Ben took to Twitter to share the cheeky video, tagging Boris Johnson and saying: “That’s what my niece thinks of you ya f***** yoghurt head” with laughing emojis.

Tallulah’s hilarious outburst has delighted social media users and won her a host of new fans.

Eugene Tiernan wrote: “She’s said within 14 seconds what over half the country has been waiting 10 months for the opposition to say.”

Claire Lancaster added: “Absolute sass queen. Her hair is amazing. She will be a force to be reckoned with when she’s older!”

Julio Alfonso commented: “Little Boss lady right there.”

And @courtloumc said: “What a queen, this one for MP!”

Speaking today, Tallulah’s dad David Richards, 29, said: “She just says she doesn’t like Boris Johnson.

“I think she’s picked up on it from the news and listening to adult’s conversations.

“She’s a bright, hilarious little girl who you wouldn’t think is only three.”