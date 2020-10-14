How to Manage Physical and Mental Well-being in a Post-COVID Scenario

The novel Coronavirus disease has quickly spread across the world only a few months upon its discovery. The menacing disease poses great health risks to its victims and can ultimately lead to death. For this reason, authorities around the world have taken the necessary precaution to curb the spread of the virus within their borders and prevent importing cases from other countries.

Businesses have been particularly disrupted since the ban on social gatherings has interrupted their normal operations. The onset of the ailment has also caused widespread fear, anxiety, and worry which are detrimental to the mental well-being of people.

As a matter of fact, more than 50 percent of adults in America have confessed that the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health.

In uncertain times such as these, credible information is a valuable resource that is pivotal to your safety and health. Cummings Law provides useful and reliable information concerning a number of issues that are meant to safeguard your health and wellness.

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, the usage of psychiatric medication such as antidepressants and anti-anxiety pills had been on a constant decline. However, within the brief period of the outbreak of Covid-19, the numbers have risen by a whopping 40 percent. In order to properly address this problem, we must first understand what exactly causes mental health issues during such a crisis.

Causes of Mental Health Issues

Mental health problems can be caused by many factors; during unprecedented times like these, the probability of developing psychiatric issues is very high. Stress is the prevalent factor that has led to mental degradation during this pandemic. Here are other additional factors that lead to mental instability.

Income Insecurity

The Coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly taken a toll on the global economy. In order to stay afloat, many business owners have had to make tough decisions such as downscaling operations and reduction of supplies.

Layoffs and forced unpaid leaves have also become quite pervasive nowadays, with more than 22 million people filing for unemployment benefits in the US in the month of April alone. This has led to an increase in distress, anxiety, and depression leaving many people unaware of how to make ends meet. As a result, there has also been a rise in the levels of alcohol and substance abuse, with others even contemplating suicide.

Loneliness Due to Social Isolation

In a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, state and local authorities in the United States have ordered the closure of schools and non-essential businesses. On top of that, public gatherings have been outlawed and travelers are forced to undergo quarantine upon arrival; some states have even made it mandatory for people to stay at home. These measures pose a great threat to the physical and mental well-being of people; this is because studies have linked the loneliness that’s associated with social isolation with adverse mental issues.

How to Manage Proper Mental Health After the Pandemic

Mental and physical health are vital issues that need to be the priorities of every person. Here are some of the steps that can be taken in order to mitigate mental and physical health issues during and after the pandemic.

Moderating Your Content intake

Although social media provides a great way of staying connected with your family and friends with whom you’ve been separated from due to isolation, it can equally be harmful. With fake news and stories being quite rampant on these platforms, you can easily become overwhelmed by the increasingly devastating content you come across. Therefore, it would be wise to spend as little time as possible on social media and only get your news from trusted sources such as government websites.

Staying Occupied

Another great way to prevent the occurrence of health issues is by keeping yourself occupied. With movement restrictions forcing people to stay home, those who’re not accustomed to having such large amounts of free time are faced with the burden of finding something constructive to do. Staying occupied by taking up a new hobby or working out can help avert the development of mental and physical problems.

Visiting Your Loved Ones

The pandemic has definitely altered how people relate; social distancing will remain in the lips of many for generations to come long after COVID-19. Reuniting freely with loved ones is a great remedy to ease off the pressure that came with the novel virus.

Conclusion

Covid-19 has truly had adverse effects on the lives of many people. With so many people focusing on the economic impacts of the pandemic, it’s quite easy to overlook the effects of the disease on the mental health of people. Through observing the information provided above, you can take the necessary precautions to safeguard your mental health and that of your loved ones.