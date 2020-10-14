Professor Niamh Nic Daéid, Director of The University of Dundee’s Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS), has been awarded the Royal Society of Edinburgh Senior Prize for Public Engagement.

The RSE is Scotland’s National Academy and the highly prestigious medals it awards recognise exceptional achievement in science, academia and public engagement.

Professor Nic Daéid has been awarded the RSE Senior Prize for Public Engagement for her work across the forensic science and judicial landscape.

Prof Nic Daéid leads an interdisciplinary team at the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science, funded by the Leverhulme Trust.

The LRCFS team work with practitioners from around the world, from the crime scene to the courtroom and including the public, to take a fresh approach to solve challenges with the use, interpretation, evaluation and communication of data, evidence and science within the justice system.

Professor Nic Daéid said, “I am honoured to be the recipient of the Royal Society of Edinburgh Senior Public Engagement medal.

“Having the opportunity to see things from the perspective of others, to understand their concerns and questions and to truly engage and communicate beyond disciplinary boundaries and across society is a privilege and so very important, today more than ever.”