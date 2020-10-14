The Nature of Online Gambling Market: British Insider

Perhaps, United Kingdom is the largest, competitive, and attractive market for online gambling in Europe. The gaming activities in the country are completely legal and regulated. In this article, we will reveal the reasons why gambling licenses in Britain are trustworthy and provide you with a list of top-10 platforms to play with.

If you want to select the best platform out of the available offers, here are our top rating casinos to play safely. This is confirmed by the UK Gambling Commission, the body responsible for regulating and issuing licenses in the United Kingdom. UKGC licenses such activities as betting, lotteries, casinos, bingo, slot machines, software, etc. Local legislation creates more and more entrepreneurs in the industry. Key advantages of obtaining a valid license in the UK are the following:

High reputation;

Adequate tax rate;

Transparent legal framework;

No extra commissions and tax costs.

Top-10 Online Casinos in the United Kingdom

British gaming operators must comply with strict requirements for software reliability, business transparency, social responsibility, and the protection of gamblers’ privacy. The software used on the site must be licensed, certified, and secured by SSL encryption.

The provider takes responsibility for collecting, storing, and transferring personal data of users to third parties. At the same time, the user must give his/her consent before his/her personal data can be processed. Gambling sites must comply with technical standards and requirements equivalent to international standards (ISO). ISO is used by the UK regulator as an indicator of reliability, quality, and safety. In this regard, we recommend you pay attention to the following trustful online platforms:

1) Slots Million;

2) Party Poker;

3) Bet Victor;

4) Slot Planet;

5) Gate 777;

6) Spin Rider;

7) Temple Nile;

8) Dream Vegas;

9) Hello Casino;

10) Casino Euro.

The United Kingdom has a big influence on gaming trends around the world, but it is also influenced by trends from the “outside world.” Everyone knows that bingo and sports betting are widespread throughout Great Britain, but in terms of available games, there is much more to select from.