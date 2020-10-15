Biscuit company looking to hire £40k a year biscuit taster – Food News Scotland

A SCOTTISH biscuit company is looking to pay someone £40,000 a year to become their first ever “Master Biscuitier”.

Border Biscuits is on a “cookie-fuelled” quest to find someone up to the task of tasting their delicious products.

They say the ideal applicant will have finely-tuned taste buds and a talent for the technical side of baking.

The prospective hire will also be expected to have a HND or degree in Food Science, Nutrition or food studies.

The lucky candidate will be leading a team launching products from the kitchen table to production, as well as developing new flavours and ranges.

A “can-do” attitude and an attention to detail are also a must for any prospective hires.

Paul Parkins, Managing Director of Border Biscuits, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for someone to fulfil their dream of creating delicious treats every day and of course, be paid for it!

“The successful candidate will be crowned our Master Biscuitier and lead our passionate team in creating delicious ideas for new biscuit creations.

“We’re encouraging people from across the country to apply and look forward to interviewing some great talent.”