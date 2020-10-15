Breast Milk VS Milk Formula: What’s Best For Babies?

Breastfeeding has been one of the most important reminders and advice of doctors and experts for moms when they give birth. However, with technology, innovation, and the advent of research, alternatives such as organic dutch formula and other options have been developed to support a child’s growth and development. Parents today sometimes find themselves in the middle of a dilemma wherein they weigh which would be best given the different circumstances. There are major differences that are evident between the two and are greatly significant to be considered in the comparison. However, one important note to remember is that not all women can breastfeed. The most common factors in consideration are specific medical situations, comfort level, and lifestyle.

What is breastfeeding?

Breastfeeding is a way of providing food to infants with breastmilk. It is a way to ensure a baby’s health. It is scientifically proven to aid in the survival of the baby. Experts recommend that a child must be breastfed exclusively within 6 months. All around the world, this recommendation has been hard for mothers to fulfil. According to the World Health Organization, 2 out of 3 children are not purely breastfed within the suggested months of breastfeeding.

Advantages

You get the ideal nutrients your baby deserves.

Have you been worrying about whether your child receives full nutrients or not? When it comes to nutrients, breast milk is your friend! It contains nutrients that are not found in formula made for babies. One of the unique features of breastfeeding is for babies to be able to drink colostrum. Colostrum is rich in protein and beneficial compounds while also having minimal sugar. This is produced by moms on the first days after giving birth.

Breast milk provides needed antibodies.

Not only nutrients, but breast milk is also abundant in antibodies that help your child fight bacteria and viruses that can affect him or her in those critical early months. These antibodies can also be found in the colostrum that a mother produces. Colostrum offers great levels of immunoglobulin which helps us eliminate risks for our babies.

Babies and mothers are less prone to disease risks with breastfeeding.

Studies have proven that breastfeeding is linked to the prevention of different diseases such as allergic diseases such as asthma, eczema, dermatitis, bowel diseases which include ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, colds, respiratory tract, middle ear infections, gut infections, diabetes, childhood leukemia, and even sudden infant death syndrome. Mothers who breastfeed their babies also receive benefits like lower risk of having breast cancer, and the likes.

Breastfeeding has a significant influence on brain development.

Research shows that because of the physical intimacy a child gets from breastfeeding and its nutrient content, babies who were breastfed were proven to have higher IQ than those who were not. More so, studies suggest that breastfed babies are less likely to develop and suffer behavioural problems through their growth. Breast milk and breastfeeding have been proven to significantly impact the brain development of babies positively.

A healthy weight is gained from being breastfed.

The baby is getting all nutrients fundamentals to his or her growth from breast milk. You can expect that your baby will be able to gain weight significant to his or her daily development.

Disadvantages

Breastfeeding may become painful and uncomfortable

When your baby starts to have teeth, it can be inevitable for them not to bite. Moreover, you will experience soreness on your nipples especially at first.

Breastfeeding leads to babies needing to be fed more often

Most commonly, breastfed babies need to be breastfed every 1.5 to 3 hours. Although it gives more bonding time for you and your baby, it can get really frustrating especially at night.

You will need to abide by dietary restrictions

You will have to follow the same dietary restrictions you had before giving birth since it’s the same process where what you eat is what you pass on as your baby’s food. Alcohol is limited to 3 glasses of wine a week. Also, there’s a long list of what medications are to be avoided while breastfeeding.

It’s hard to determine how much milk your baby is getting.

You won’t be able to monitor if your baby is underfed or overfed since milk is directly coming from you and into the baby’s system.

What is formula-feeding?

Formula feeding is a healthy and nutritious alternative to breast-feeding. There are even vitamins and nutrients that breastfeeding does not have which are needed by the baby. Some formulas are organic and are made to be as nutritionally balanced as possible where vitamins A, C, D, plus iron are combined, together with omega 3s and omega 6s to boost functions and contribute to brain development. Additionally, prebiotic fibres can be included in the formula which is very helpful in a child’s digestion. You can find formulas like these such as My Organic Company baby formula and more.

Advantages

Convenience is one of the main advantages you can get from formula feeding.

With formula feeding, you’re not the only one anymore who can feed the baby. With formula feeding, you can share your feeding duties with your partner which is also important so both of you are involved in the feeding and bonding with your child.

You can have a more flexible schedule.

Breastfed babies are required to be fed every 1.5 to 3 hours. This can be very difficult for mothers especially when they have a lot on their plates. With formula feeding, it’s as simple as making a bottle of formula milk that you can leave with your partner or a caregiver anytime. No more pumping and aligning the schedule of your days, weeks, and months according to your baby’s feeding schedule. You won’t need to constantly find where the breastfeeding station is.

No more dietary restrictions

Since you are no longer passing what you eat to your child, you don’t have to follow any dietary plans and restrictions.

Disadvantages

Antibodies in formulas are not enough.

Antibodies found in breast milk have not been found in the manufactured formulas available in the market.

It’s expensive.

There are different forms of formula which are powdered, concentrated, ready-to-feed, and speciality formulas. The level of expensiveness follows the same arrangement.

Bottom line: Which one is better for babies?

Breastfeeding is the most advised way of feeding your baby. However, there are simply situations that do not allow it. Breastfeeding and formula feeding have their different advantages. A popular decision among moms has been to breastfeed and formula feed at the same time so the vitamins and nutrients you cannot get from the other will be supplemented by both of these ways.