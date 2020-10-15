SHOCKING video shows a man being viciously assaulted in the middle of a busy shopping centre.

The short clip, allegedly taken at the Bullring and Grand Shopping Central in Birmingham, shows two masked and hooded assailants beating their victim.

The clip appeared on social media yesterday, where it has been widely condemned.

The footage shows the men approaching an unsuspecting man in a black and white hoodie.

They creep up behind him, before one of the men draws back his arm and lands a forceful hook to his shoulder.

He continues to pummel the man and before the victim is able to fight back another man joins in and the two gang up on him punching him.

They grapple with him, landing blows on his upper body as a woman who appears to be with the man being attacked tries to intervene.

They continue to attack the man sending his possessions flying all over the floor.

One man then begins to knee him in the chest while the other rains blows down on him

He is then slammed into a shop display and as the clip ends the trio continue to wrestle.

The clip was uploaded to Twitter last night by various social media pages and has been seen by over 30,000 people.

@FatDePedro wrote under the post: “Unbelievable how f***** the UK is.”

@LEOLIONINBORO said: “How pathetic, they are proud of that cowardly, embarrassing performance?”

@Johnsnipz added: “F** me. And not one proper punch was landed. Should be embarrassed and ashamed to have this shown. D** heads.”

And @DanSterling89 said: “Absolutely disgusting!”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We are investigating reports of an assault at the Bullring Shopping Centre at 5.30pm on Saturday

“We understand there was a fight between a group of teenagers and weapons were seen.

“A 17-year-old boy was found nearby with cuts to his face. He was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been discharged.

“A knife was recovered from the scene for forensic examination and CCTV is being reviewed.

“Anyone with information can contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference number 20BW/246641V/20.”

A spokeswoman for Bullring & Grand Central, said: “The safety and security of our shoppers and staff is always our top priority. This is a matter for the police and we are supporting them with their enquiries.”