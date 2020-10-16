AWARD WINNING Gleann Mòr have relaunched their Glasgow Gin with a new look and humorous advertising campaign that brings to life the Duke of Wellington statue.

The new branding features a newly commissioned version of Glasgow’s iconic Duke of Wellington statue, complete with traffic cone.

Its launch will be supported by a full social media campaign which will see the Duke’s famous steed, Copenhagen, brought to life in a series of fun animations.

The new identity has been created by the multi-award winning agency Pocket Rocket Creative, which specialises in bringing the world’s biggest drinks brands to life.

Karin Mair, co-founder of Gleann Mòr, said: “Just like the city that inspired it, Glasgow Gin is fun, playful and vibrant, so we wanted the new look to reflect this unique personality.

“The Duke and his famous cone are instantly recognisable all over the world, and we think the relaunched bottle represents the true spirit of the city more than ever.”

“The new branding gives us a bolder and stronger presence, and perfectly encapsulates the gallus modern spirit inside. Our new animation means, too, that customers will hear about it straight from the horse’s mouth!”

Originally launched in 2017, Glasgow Gin is light, fresh and fruity. Available from selected stockists and at theglasgowgin.com, it retails at £33.