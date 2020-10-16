A NEW low carbon development the public has a chance to shape will deliver a £100 million investment into the Scottish food and agriculture sector.

Drumshoreland Garden Community has had a proposal for 1800 new homes of which 450 will be affordable homes built by Elan Homes (Scotland)Ltd east of Livingston, West Lothian.

The sister company of Amber REI (Agriculture) Ltd will be building the site in the current Clapperton Poultry farm complex.

Amber REI currently comprises ageing poultry sheds and surplus land.

The public will be given the chance to view and shape proposals for a residential and mixed use development through a digital consultation event

The low carbon community will also serve to address a significant historic housing land supply problem in West Lothian.

Original housing numbers have reduced to accommodate the need for more mixed-use elements which were raised during initial consultation with key local groups.

This development will create a high-quality mixed-use development set within a substantial new parkland setting, including 19.9 hectares of ancient woodland being given over to public access

A spokesperson from Amber REI (Agriculture) said:“We are delighted to be providing the local community with the opportunity to shape our proposals for this exciting mixed-use development at Clapperton through this consultation event.

“Drumshoreland Garden Community will not only deliver much-needed housing, including affordable housing, but provide employment, education and community facilities

“The delivery of this ambitious low carbon development will not only have an impact locally, but across Scotland through major investment in the Scottish agriculture and food sector.”

The live interactive event will take place on Thursday 22nd October from 12pm to 8pm on the Drumshoreland website.