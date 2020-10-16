HARVIESTOUN Brewery was one of the six Scottish based businesses to have been invited to a virtual round table event with the Prime Minister to discuss issues affecting their company.

The independent craft brewery, which has one many awards attended the virtual business event at Number 10 Downing Street yesterday.

It was hosted by Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, to give representatives from a range of sectors the opportunity to share their experiences and key issues affecting their businesses with the UK Government.

Other participants included Genius Gluten Free, Orbital Marine, Gael Force Group, Trespass, Criton and Epidarex Capital.

Harviestoun Brewery, based at Alva near Stirling, has been brewing in the shadow of the Ochil Hills in Clackmannanshire since 1983.

Harviestoun is a pioneering producer of 10 high-quality craft beer and lagers.

Its most famous award-winning beer, Schiehallion (pronounced she-hal-ion) pilsner, is named after a well-known mountain in Perthshire. Schiehallion is unique among British beers as being the only current brand to win the coveted ‘World’s Best Pilsner’ award.

Under the same Chairmen it has had since 2008, Harviestoun is now led by Stuart Cook and Kevin Giudici as Joint Managing Directors.

The executive team in 2019 have led the business to re-brand, brought out new products that are already winning awards, as well as overhauling the sales and marketing division to establish a strong platform for growth in the future.

Stuart Cook, Joint Managing Director at Harviestoun Brewery, said: “I was honoured to represent Harviestoun Brewery amongst only six other Scottish-based businesses as part of a special virtual roundtable business event at Number 10 with UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack.

“This was a unique opportunity for Harviestoun and other selected businesses from a mix of sectors to share our experiences and key issues affecting our business with the UK Government at this extremely challenging time.”