A SCOTTISH university has cracked a gene mutation that led to a Dundonian family being affected with an extremely rare form of cancer and new research may find the cure.

The University of Dundee has been working with the Williamson family since 2014 to understand a gene mutation that causes a rare form of cancer found in generations of the family.

The family carries a faulty SDHB gene that is the create the functions for a major part of the energy production system of the body found near the mitochondria, known as the powerhouse cell.