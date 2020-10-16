iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max – A League of its Own

This, right here, the best phone Apple has ever created. Incomparable to the rest and already creating ripples in the smartphone world.

Do you ever just wonder if Apple just throws in words such as ‘Pro’ and ‘S’, charge a few hundred more and call it a day? Or is there actually enough difference in features and reason for the change in name and to be called a different phone entirely.

In short, yes. If not visibly different, there are most certainly built in features that set, in this case, the iPhone 12 Pro apart from the iPhone 12.

Lets get into detail as to what exactly has Apple cooked up with their best iPhone yet.

Camera

What is better than two cameras? Three cameras. Just like the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 12 also caters to three 12 MP cameras. If you change your iPhones due to the cameras and are wondering why make the shift when it’s just like the iPhone 11 Pro, let me tell you why.

The abilities and features of the iPhone 12 Pro Camera are boundless. Probably the biggest game changer for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro camera was the addition of Night Mode. This feature is an addition to both the Wide and Ultra Wide Camera.

Through this feature, you can take your low light shots to the next level and will literally never have to worry about poor lighting again, there is an estimated 87% better low light photos. Perfect shots each time, regardless of the amount of light.

There is also 5x optical zoom range and 47% larger sensor and pictures, which help you in creating high quality shots each and every time.

Screen

The iPhone 12 Pro Max holds the title of featuring the biggest iPhone screen to ever have been created. Imagine Super Retina OLED XDR Display across 6.7 inches. Might as well just bid farewell to TVs and Laptops because your phone screen will now be just as good, if not better.

Even the iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, significantly bigger than the 5.8-inch display of the iPhone 11 Pro.

This time around, the display has a built in Ceramic Shield, which in no way alters your viewing experience, but what it does do is provide you with the toughest and most shock resistant screen currently available. Before getting an iPhone, I know the thought of ‘ What if I break the screen’ crosses our mind at least once. With the new Ceramic Shield we can put our thoughts to rest.

5G and A14 Bionic

Nothing matters if the speed doesn’t match the display, Apple took that factor into major consideration and this launch was highly focused on just that.

The fact that the iPhone 12 series are the only Apple phones that currently caters to and supports 5G is such a major factor to make the switch. To use the 5th generation mobile network speed combined with the features and display of an iPhone is something all Apple enthusiasts are dying to experience.

This coupled with A14 Bionic, which is Apple’s fastest processor ever created, will change the speed and functioning of the iPhone 12 in comparison to previous phones by leaps and bounds. These two features combines will change user experience entirely no matter which smartphone you’ve been using,

LiDAR Technology

If you watched the launch event live, you probably heard about the addition of LiDAR technology in the new iPhone Pro. But what exactly is it?

In simple words, LiDAR technology involves the usage of light to measure the distance of an object. It has been placed on Mars to measure topography but what exactly is it doing on the iPhone 12 Pro series?

The LiDAR technology on the new iPhone is fulfilling many purposes. From providing you with accurate, realistic and extremely fast depth maps of any space you’re in to six times faster autofocus even on low light.

Colors and Finish

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max has an absolutely stunning surgical grade stainless steel finish that make the phones stand out from the crowd. They are available in four unique colors.

Three of the colors are signature Apple finishes, silver, gold and graphite to name them. Apple added a new colour just like it did with Midnight Green for 11 Pro and Pro Max. This time around it’s a classy and beautiful Pacific Blue.

Other Specs

There are three storage options available (128GB, 256GB and 512GB) with the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The phone caters to HDR Video Recording with Dolby Vision and just like other recent iPhones, has Face ID.

If there is a bit of a set back with the new launch, it is the fact that the adapter and headphones are no longer included. If you plan on getting the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, don’t let the missing adapter and headphones to change your mind. Also make sure not to cheap out when buying the adapter, as investing in the best iPhone 12 charger can make a big difference.