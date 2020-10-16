ROBBIE NEILSON insists the only negative from Hearts’ perfect Championship curtain-raiser was the lack of fans at Tynecastle to lap up their 6-2 demolition of Dundee.

Rampant Hearts hit Dundee for six under the Friday night lights, with goals from Michael Smith, Josh Ginnelly, Liam Boyce, Andy Halliday and a Stephen Kingsley brace completing the damage.

It was a clear statement of intent against a side considered their nearest rivals for the title – albeit the Dee looked far from promotion contenders on this form.

And Neilson is adamant he will not allow standards or intensity to drop going forward.

“I was really pleased with the start,” said the Hearts boss. “We spoke about being on the front foot. We knew this was the Championship opener on TV, against a team who are likely to be among our main rivals, so it was a chance to make an impression.

“I thought there were some really good goals – it was just a pity there as no one here to see it.

“There are only 26 games left now, so it was important to start well and get a bit of confidence. The boys will have that now.

“But now we need to win at Arbroath. We can’t take our foot off the gas at all. It’s next game, next game, next game.”