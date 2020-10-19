AWARD WINNING organic spirits makers have joined forces with The Drinks Drop to have their fine crafted booze delivered to the doorsteps around the UK.

Eight Lands Organic Spirits has launched a home cocktail delivery service for the discerning drinker to deliver their award-winning white spirits.

The company has won awards for is unique vodka and gin and is partnering up with Coupette in London, CBRB in Manchester with each one creating their unique cocktails using their spirits.

Launched last month, The Drinks Drop delivers expertly mixed cocktails, designed by some of the world’s leading bars.

Ready to pour and enjoy, the cocktails arrive in single serve pouches to enjoy bar quality drinks from the comfort of your own home.

The team at Coupette in London has created the Corpse Reviver Highball, made using Eight Lands Organic Vodka, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc and Chartreuse.

CBRB in Manchester has worked up a fruity yet spicy cocktail, in the form of the #1 Raspberry & Black Pepper Spritz using Eight Lands Organic Gin – a juniper-forward London Dry style – alongside raspberry and black pepper syrup.

Cocktails are priced at £7.50 per drink. Same day delivery between 4pm – 7pm for orders placed before 3pm in London & Manchester only, Thursday – Saturday inclusive. A box of six drinks is priced at £45, available for next day delivery for orders placed before 3pm. Available nationwide, Tuesday – Saturday.