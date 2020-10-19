How CBD Treats Various Cat Maladies

Greater than half of the households in the country have at least one pet, and there are millions upon millions making up the cat species. Pet parents genuinely adore their charges and protect them as though they were children. Vet care is costly for animals forcing many people to obtain pet insurance with affordable monthly premiums for their felines.

As is true for humans, pharmaceuticals are the absolute last option when treating kitty for ailments due to adverse reactions adding distress to an already suffering pet.

Vets are challenged with treating cats to begin with due to their natural gastrointestinal sensitivities. The ideal for pet parents is to find a natural, nontoxic, safe option that offers few side effects. The answer to that seems to be CBD oil products for which you can see examples at various online sites like https://www.holistapet.com/product/holistapet-cbd-cat-treats/. The market for felines for these compounds created specifically for cats is increasing steadily each day as anecdotal stories and vet reports express successes with use.

CBD Oil To Treat Feline Physical Impairments And Mood Concerns

Many people buy CBD oil as a means to help their cat with anxious episodes because stress is common for this species in particular. But the compound is suited for a number of physical impairments and behavior changes (which might be related to the anxiety). Some of these include:

IBD or Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Asthma

Arthritis

Pancreatitis

Chronic Infection of the Upper Respiratory Tract

Seizure

Loss of Appetite

Stressors

Cannabidiol offers anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties allowing it to help with the symptoms associated with specific conditions. Inflammation plays a large role in a great many ailments. See this for advantages kitty will find with cannabidiol.

Through its work with the endocannabinoid system and related receptors, CBD can mediate the response from the immune system, in turn, decreasing inflammation for kitty.

Unfortunately, most of the studies and evidenced data has been related to humans and a few exist for dogs. There is little as it pertains to felines.

For dogs, the tests show that there was an increase in comfort and mobility concerning osteoarthritis when they consumed the substance two times each day, and seizures were reduced significantly for epileptic dogs when indulging in CBD. But these tests were “preliminary” offering only “small subject groupings.”

The Safety Of CBD Oil For Cats

The “World Health Organization” indicates that CBD oil is a safe compound for cats in a 2017 report. Claims suggest pet parents should take precaution as each animal is unique and no product is entirely safe at 100%. There are rare occasions where adverse reactions take place like upset gastrointestinal symptoms or sedating effects.

There can also be the potential for lethargy, drowsiness, dry mouth, and low blood sugar. These often take place when the doses are too excessive. If your kitty experiences any adverse effects, you should stop the substance right away and contact your vet.

Cannabidiol And The Unregulated Market

The FDA has not granted its approval and doesn’t regulate CBD products with the exception of Epidiolex, a medication to treat a form of pediatric epilepsy.

The ideal option for purchasing quality substances is to search reputable online suppliers offering hemp-derived CBD oil with 0.3% or less THC count. There are some states, however, where compounds need to be completely free of THC in order to be compliant with state laws.

You do not want your cat to have THC. This element is toxic for animals especially in elevated doses. Lethal levels for a cat have not been established by scientists at present, but for dogs a minimal lethal dose is “3 g per kg.”

While this is a substantial amount, a dog or cat who ingests the substance will endure undesirable symptoms which can include potential coma.

Final Thought

The recommendation is to purchase cannabidiol oil for cats derived from hemp that has been organically grown and from a brand that is transparent with testing results pertaining to the contents.

Cats are difficult to “read” for a pet parent. They’re independent and silent about their ailments. Regular vet visits are a necessity, so they can be examined to determine if they are progressing healthfully through their journey.